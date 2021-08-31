Fenix Marine Services Offers Most Significant Capacity Expansion At An LA Terminal In Over 5 Years

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Fenix Marine Services (Fenix) confirmed an order of four additional STS quay cranes, matching the four delivered in 2019. Delivery is expected in the 3rd quarter of 2022.



“Since taking over Fenix in 2017, we have invested more than $130m of our own capital in upgrading the terminal to handle bigger ships and increased volumes. We have increased the terminal capacity by over 1 million TEUs, helping alleviate the cargo congestion on the West Coast while maintaining a commitment to safety and environmental stewardship,” said Sean Pierce, President and CEO of Fenix.

“This additional $50m crane investment demonstrates our commitment to our partners at the ILWU, the terminal, and the future growth of the critical Port of Los Angeles gateway. These cranes will increase the reliability and efficiency of our terminal, position us to meet ever-growing volumes, and ensure high productivity.”

Fenix has continued to invest in the Pier 300 terminal to reduce its environmental footprint while improving capacity and service levels for its customers. The crane investment announced today serves as the beginning of a more extensive capacity upgrade Fenix intends to undertake with the Port of Los Angeles, an expansion project which will help ease the constrained capacity situation and remove bottlenecks.

Fenix and the Port of Los Angeles have been working over the past three and a half years to develop plans to expand Pier 300 beyond its current boundaries, including new wharves, new acreage and an expanded rail yard. The expansion is expected to occur on readily available land currently covered by an EIS/EIR. Because these properties are dormant and a permitting process has been completed, this expansion represents one of the quickest, most efficient, and cost-effective ways to expand capacity in San Pedro Bay.

“By investing in new equipment at its facility, Fenix is signaling its commitment to enhancing efficiencies throughout the supply chain, from shippers to the truckers,” said Robert Loya, Chairman of the California Trucking Association’s Intermodal Conference.

San Pedro Bay has seen less expansion compared to Ports on the US East Coast, Gulf Coasts, Canada and Mexico. Capacity growth at the San Pedro Bay Port complex fosters job growth for dockworkers, truckers, warehouse workers and all those involved in the global supply chain while at the same time fostering more environmentally efficient cargo handling practices.

The recent surge in volumes experienced by the Ports of LA/LB has further demonstrated the need for this project. Fenix is excited and eager to continue our work on this project, and near-term capacity growth can be a reality. Fenix looks forward to working expeditiously with POLA and its union partners to accelerate the project timeline.

Fenix Marine Services in the Port of Los Angeles is one of the largest marine terminals in North America, spanning nearly 300 acres and 4,000 feet of the wharf. Fenix is in a prime location adjacent to the Port’s deep-sea channel and a ship-turning basin. The Fenix team achieves well over a million lifts annually (about 2 million TEUs).