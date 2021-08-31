Meteorite Exclusive NFT Airdrop to Token holders & Immersive NFT & Gaming Platform On Blockchain

Alexandria, Macedonia, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meteorite Network is a promising blockchain project, developing the first immersive ecosystem for sports fans. The MeteorBet platform enables a unique betting experience powered by cryptocurrencies. Augmented by a sports-themed NFT marketplace and live events streaming, Meteorite makes a strong entry into the $132 billion market.

Meteorite brings NFT to the sporting industry

The recent surge in the NFT market paves the way for projects with innovative use cases. NFT (non-fungible token) is a unique digital and collectible asset representing an item that can be electronically bought and stored. For instance, artists commonly use this technology as an alternative to real-world artwork.

Meteorite Network taps into the rise of NFT by offering valuable sporting attributes through a digital medium. This enables fans around the globe to purchase, display and exchange digital items from their favorite athletes.

The Meteorite's founders plan to open their NFT Marketplace to the public as soon as next week.

MeteorBet is a fair play

Today, most online sports betting platforms allow cryptocurrency deposits. Yet, they have not been able to adequately apply blockchain for wagering. MeteorBet solves the revenue-blocking problems traditional bookmakers encounter, such as:

Removing barriers imposed by government regulations (like KYC requirements and withdrawal limits);

Providing a fair gaming experience, where the 'house' is responsible for wagering errors;

Ensuring user data privacy by design.

The major role of streaming

Sports is about action. So far, typical bookkeepers have not captured the full potential of the sporting market. Meteorite Network aims to leverage users' in-the-moment attention with cross-promotion of products and services available on the platform. Think of it as highly effective digital advertising.

Streaming brings an enormous amount of opportunities to engage users in other parts of the ecosystem. The seamlessly integrated platform enables Meteorite's customers to get the most out of their experience on the platform. Without unnecessary distractions from what they came to do.

Meteorite is a game-changer

The Network's announcements have been generating much excitement in the crypto community. The platform bridges three proven and highly profitable business models through one seamlessly connected ecosystem. While many projects attempt to build a successful NFT marketplace, Meteorite plans to provide an immersive experience for sports fans.

NFT, wagering and video streaming industries on their own have shown an impressive CAGR of over 20% in the past five years. In addition, the three have a high rate of audience cross-over. With that, Meteorite targets to capture close to 80% of per-capita spending in the category.

GAMING

Meteor will be launching a Blockchain gaming platform, where participants assemble an imaginary team of real life athletes and score points based on those players’ actual statistical performance or their perceived contribution on the field of play.

Space has a role in Meteorite's success

Meteorite Network has completed its token pre-sale and keeps attracting more investors. With the rise of commercial space exploration by companies such as SpaceX, Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin, the forward-looking crypto community had acquired a taste for space-themed projects.

Meteorite Network – starting with the name and throughout the ecosystem – is positioned to attract a wide range of serious diamond-hand investors. That allows the team to rely on word-of-mouth and guerilla marketing for the influx of investor funds to build out the platform.

Investor benefits

Unlike traditional enterprises in the industry, Meteorite offers a simple reward system powered by farming. 1% from every transaction on the net is automatically distributed among holders. That allows the team to avoid complex pay-outs, while contributors always receive a fair share based on the products' cumulative performance.

Safety of user funds

The nature of cryptocurrency presents a tough challenge for users. Provided volatility and weak regulation of the market, Meteorite created its own guidelines for user and investor protection. Built on a decentralized environment, the Meteorite team has meticulously developed protocols for user data protection.

In turn, the team reinforces transparency in decision making and anything that could affect the investor or the end-user.

Meteroite is for serious investors

The developers are building a game-changing product with a high growth potential. Meteorite Network solves problems that traditional service providers in sports betting face. The token protocol provides strong protection against whales and dumps for long-term investors.

With the NFT marketplace launching next week, Meteorite presents an even higher growth potential.

The team is comprised of experienced industry leaders in blockchain, cryptocurrency investing, wagering, software development and marketing. They have more than 50 years of combined experience, coming together to build a leading international platform in the sporting space.

