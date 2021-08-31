Nicola Wealth Real Estate acquires another multi-tenant industrial asset to expand their real estate portfolio in the Las Vegas Market

Las Vegas, NV, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicola Wealth Real Estate (NWRE) has acquired the Ampac Industrial Park I & II. This acquisition, brokered by Rebecca Perlmutter Finkel and her team at CBRE, expands NWRE’s growing industrial portfolio in Las Vegas and the Southwest United States.

The acquisition comprised of seven small to medium-bay modern industrial buildings totaling 175,818 sf on 17 acres inclusive of four acres of surplus land currently utilized as yard storage but is prime for future value add development. The portfolio is located in the well-established Henderson submarket only 20 minutes south of Las Vegas featuring close proximity to I-215 and I-515 freeways.

“We are excited to further expand our industrial presence in the Las Vegas Market,” says Matthew Schaeffers, Director of Acquisitions at Nicola Wealth Real Estate. “This acquisition presents an opportunity to add a well-diversified asset in a low vacancy environment that is complementary to our existing industrial portfolio. With the future development opportunity, Ampac exemplifies our two industrial strategies of acquiring highly functional, well-located assets and building to core new income-generating assets.”

Nicola Wealth Real Estate has quickly established a significant industrial portfolio in the Las Vegas Market including The Park at Arville, Valley View Business Park, Valley View Commerce Centre, Arville Gateway Centre, Hacienda Industrial Park, Compass Logistics Center (currently under construction with partner Hopewell Development) and now Ampac Industrial Park I & II.

NWRE continues to concentrate its growth in major US markets such as Las Vegas, Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, Minneapolis, and San Francisco with a focus on acquiring income-producing properties and value-add opportunities.

To learn more about the Nicola Wealth Real Estate funds, visit realestate.nicolawealth.com



About Nicola Wealth Real Estate

Nicola Wealth Real Estate (NWRE) is the in-house real estate team of Nicola Wealth, a premier Canadian financial planning and investment firm with $10.7 billion (CAD) of assets under management (AUM). NWRE has an experienced and innovative team that sources and asset-manages a growing portfolio of properties in major markets across North America spanning a diversified range of asset classes which include industrial, multi-family rental apartment, office, self-storage, retail, and seniors housing. With the acquisition of Blackwood Partners, the current NWRE portfolio now exceeds $6 billion gross asset value.

