Subsea 7 S.A. Treasury Shares

Luxembourg – 31 August 2021 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) (the Company) announces that on 31 August 2021, the Company transferred 2,129 shares from treasury to satisfy employee share awards under the Company’s Long-term Incentive Plan.

Following the above transfer, the number of common shares held in treasury is 2,303,098 representing 0.77% of the Company's issued common shares. Total shares in issue, including treasury shares, are unchanged at 300,000,000.

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. We create sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

