Associa Certified as Great Place to Work®

Dallas, TX, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, has been certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. This is the fifth consecutive year the company has received this designation in the United States and the second year in Canada.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. The Great Place to Work® certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the workplace experience.

“Employee engagement and development have always been at the forefront of Associa’s strategy for success,” stated Chelle O’Keefe, Associa executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “To be recognized with the Great Place to Work® certification for the fifth year in a row in the US and second consecutive year in Canada is a celebration of our commitment to cultivating a company culture that celebrates all our valued team members. Our people are our greatest asset, so we are incredibly proud to witness our dedication to the employee experience result in this designation once again.”

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

