Piney Ridge Treatment Center Appoints Justin Hoover New CEO, Cole Mitchel New COO

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piney Ridge Treatment Center announced today that it has new leadership with the appointments of Justin Hoover as chief executive officer (CEO) and Cole Mitchel as chief operating officer (COO).

Piney Ridge Treatment Center is part of Acadia Healthcare’s leading network of behavioral health treatment facilities. This unique, 102-bed treatment center provides care for children and adolescents who are struggling with maladaptive sexual behaviors that are complicated by mental illness.

The center offers these children a highly structured environment in which residents learn and use healthy coping skills, behavioral management techniques, and relapse prevention tools designed to assist them as they slowly reintegrate back into the community following discharge.

“Piney Ridge Treatment Center serves a critical need in Fayetteville and the surrounding communities of northwest Arkansas,” said Matt Wiltshire, group CEO at Acadia Healthcare. “Justin and Cole are the right leaders to ensure that this facility continues to meet the needs of the highly vulnerable population we serve. The staff at Piney Ridge Treatment Center are among the most dedicated professionals I know. I am confident that together they will continue to provide high-quality care and lifesaving services to those in need.”

Justin Hoover joined Piney Ridge Treatment Center as CEO in May. Prior to accepting this position, Hoover was with The Barry Robinson Center for more than six years in roles of increasing responsibility, including chief revenue officer, vice president of administrative services, and director of operations. Before that, he served as program director for the New Life Children’s Center.

“Piney Ridge Treatment Center has been a strong partner to the Fayetteville and surrounding communities for 25 years,” Hoover said. “The population we serve has acute illnesses that we can help them to better understand and manage in their daily lives. I’m proud to take on this additional role and support the wonderful staff.”

Cole Mitchel began his new role at Piney Ridge Treatment Center in February 2021, having previously come from Russellville-based Friendship Community Care (FCC), where he was the behavioral health director. Mitchel was also vice president for Preferred Family Healthcare, overseeing three residential substance use treatment facilities, and he served as regional director of Dayspring Behavioral Health Services. Early in his career, he worked in various roles of increasing responsibility at AO/Dayspring Behavioral Health Services.

“I am pleased to join this premier facility in northwest Arkansas,” Mitchel said. “During my career, I’ve managed all aspects of facility operations. Given the robust programs and quality of care that Piney Ridge Treatment Center provides, I am excited to join this exceptional team and build upon its strong foundation.”

About Piney Ridge Treatment Center

Piney Ridge Treatment Center specializes in providing care for children and adolescents ages 7-17 who are struggling with maladaptive sexual behaviors that are complicated by mental illness. The center is located in uptown Fayetteville less than 15 minutes from the University of Arkansas and the city’s historic downtown square. Levels of care include residential treatment for all genders and the Ridgeview off-campus group home, which helps boys ages 12-18 slowly reintegrate back into their communities. For more information, please visit www.pineyridge.net.