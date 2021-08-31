Starkey Unveils Evolv AI – the Hearing Industry’s Most Innovative Line of Hearing Aids

Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starkey is leading the hearing industry into a new era with bold technology that will transform a patient’s relationship with their hearing aids. Evolv AI, Starkey’s newest full line of hearing aids, is setting the stage for an entirely new hearing ecosystem that not only emphasizes hearing’s impact on overall health and wellness but creates an effortless user experience.

“In 2018, we reinvented the hearing aid with Livio AI,” said Starkey Chief Technology Officer Achin Bhowmik, Ph.D. “Today, the smartest hearing aid just got smarter. For example, every single hour, an Evolv AI hearing device will make 55 million adjustments - automatically. And we aren’t done yet. The next 18 months from Starkey will redefine hearing healthcare for the decade ahead.”

Evolv AI is built on Starkey Sound™, a ground-breaking technology created by years of refining Starkey’s research and science-based algorithms to power high-fidelity audio, which is modeled after the human auditory system. Like the brain, Starkey Sound is designed to automatically suppress background noise and designed to increase speech audibility and intelligibility with machine learning technology.

As the world leader in custom manufacturing, Starkey is also proud to introduce the industry’s smallest 2.4 GHz CIC, as part of the Evolv AI line of hearing aids.

“Craftsmanship is something of a lost art,” said Chief Audiology Officer Sara Burdak, Au.D. “At Starkey, Chairman Bill Austin pioneered the concept that designing and manufacturing hearing aids requires excellence. Our researchers, engineers and manufacturing teams have continued that long-standing tradition of handcrafted excellence by dedicating themselves to create smaller, more powerful and longer-lasting devices every single day.”

Additional features of the Evolv AI product family include:

40% reduction in noise energy compared to our previous technology

Additional refinement of Edge Mode

Fall Alert and Voice Reminders at all technology tiers

Thrive usability enhancements

TeleHear™ first and follow-up fit additions

The combination of these features creates an effortless hearing experience for users. Evolv AI’s always-on and always automatic approach delivers realistic and genuine sound quality in every environment, without the need to do anything extra.

“The connection between better hearing and improved overall health outcomes is indisputable,” said Starkey Chief Health Officer Archelle Georgiou, M.D. “However, we know that if the technology inside a device isn’t easy to use, patients won’t reap the benefits. Evolv AI certainly leads the way in sound quality, but its ease of use is truly game changing.”

“We know better hearing is best served through you, the hearing professional,” said Starkey President and CEO Brandon Sawalich. “At Starkey, Hear Better, Live Better is much more than a tagline. It’s our commitment to you to help your patients live better through better hearing. We can’t wait for you to see how Evolv AI does that, in a way that is effortless out in the real world.”

Starkey is also pleased to announce dates for the hearing industry’s largest, most impactful event, Starkey Expo 2022. The hearing industry’s blockbuster biennial event will be held May 11– 15, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada, where even more ground-breaking innovation will be unveiled. Stay tuned!

About Starkey

Starkey is a privately held, global hearing technology company headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Owned by Bill Austin since 1967, Starkey is known for its innovative design, development and distribution of comprehensive digital hearing systems. Led today by President and CEO Brandon Sawalich, Starkey has more than 5,000 employees, operates 28 facilities and does business in more than 100 markets worldwide. Learn more at starkey.com.

