Ex-wife of NBA player Sebastian Telfair, Samantha Telfair, thrives with theMERGER

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puerto Rican, Bronx born and raised, Samantha Telfair has earned the reputation as an energetic, exciting and strong leader in the fashion industry with over 10 years of experience.



theMERGER is Sam’s luxury contemporary brand. With it, she merges Uptown and Downtown NYC energy into chic ready-to-wear pieces. Her collection will come to life during the Fashion Designers of Latin America showcase during New York Fashion Week LIVE on September 8, 2021at 8 pm at Lavan 541 NYC.

Never afraid to share her story about a difficult situation, theMERGER. State of Mind, is inspired by the good times, the bad times, and the times we feel ourselves falling face first into this thing called life. While detailing this not-so smooth voyage she’s faced, and including a story of where she is and where she comes from in her designs, Sam’s authentic outlook on life has managed to create a collection of empowerment which can only be described as a New York State of Mind.

“theMERGER. State of Mind collection embodies the energy of my hometown. It personifies the dual nature of the city; romantic but gritty, high-fashion with a city-slicker edge,” says Sam.

Right from the beginning, Sam was high-profile. This Boricua began as a wardrobe stylist dressing celebrities for red carpet appearances, editorial photo shoots, media appearances and music videos. While yes, that is newsworthy, it was her former husband, an NBA player who was convicted of gun possession that had dragged her name through the media. But, that did not define Sam and she pushed through as a major designer with her pieces being worn by Ciara (Self Magazine), Josephine Skriver (Sports Illustrated Swimsuit), Julia Michaels and Angela Simmons. This soon led Sam and theMERGER to global recognition, and a front row seat at the FDLA show at NYFW.

The Fall schedule for SS/2022 FDLA shows will take place during NYFW at its new location, Lavan541, an iconic, exceptional and luxury event venue, located in the heart of Chelsea at 541 W 25th St, New York, NY 10001. The fashion festivities will kick off with a virtual press conference taking place on Tuesday September 7th at 6:00 pm followed by an up-close in-person showcase featuring the best of Latin-American Fashion Designers, including Sam representing Puerto Rico and FDLA honorary president Agatha Ruiz de La Prada and special guest Custo Barcelona.

“This featured collection is more than designs down a runway,” in Sam’s words, “It's my homecoming parade! It's my tribute to the city that raised and shaped me. I’ve come a long way from my days on the 6, Just like the song DeJa Vu: If it wasn't for the Bronx…”

For ticket/show information: fdla.co/access

Press: fdla.co/press

CONTACT:

Ticket/Show Information

nyfwfdla@gmail.com

Or

theMERGER

PR Requests

Laurel Klee

847.370.9977

laurel@klee-pr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f3033276-9375-43d1-ba36-2b3a059c8086