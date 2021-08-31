Aluminum Composite Panels Market to Hit USD 8.71 Billion by 2026 | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The premium report published by Fortune Business Insights™ states that, the aluminum composite panels market size was USD 5.33 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 8.71 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The global aluminum composite panels market is likely to gain momentum from the rising popularity of out-of-home (OOH) or outdoor advertising worldwide. Such type of advertising is mainly used by the industry giants operating in several sectors, namely, e-commerce, hospitality, BFSI, and FMCG as it is cost-effective.





List of Top Manufacturers Profiled in Aluminum Composite Panels Market:

3A Composites GmbH

Arconic

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Hyundai Alcomax Co., Ltd.

Fairfield Metal LLC

Jyi Shyang Industrial Co., Ltd.

Alumax Industrial Co., Ltd.

Yatai Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Huayuan New Composite Materials Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Xinghe Aluminum Composite Panel Co., Ltd.





Possession of Various Benefits of ACP Sheets to Aid Growth

One of the world’s largest consumers of raw materials is the construction industry. It is anticipated to grow at a rate of 4.2% annually based on market value. This growth is attributable to the expansion of infrastructure, non-commercial, and commercial projects. In Asia Pacific, India is the major contributor to growth owing to the rising number of buildings. In the U.S., the industry would grow exponentially on account of the positive market conditions and robust economy. These are, in turn, upsurging commercial real estate, as well as state and federal grants for institutional and public infrastructure developments.

Furthermore, ACP sheets are commonly used to construct various types of buildings. ACP possesses various benefits, such as high durability and cost-effectiveness. The inexpensive nature of ACP makes it favorable in many developing countries. Its composite content is also capable of withstanding high wind load. The need for repairing is also eliminated because ACP sheets can be cleaned and washed at any point of time. However, lack of proper cleaning can damage these sheets. It may hinder market growth.





Automotive Segment to Grow Considerably Owing to High Demand for Personal Cars



In terms of application, the market is divided into railways, advertising boards, automotive, building and construction, and others. Amongst these, the automotive segment held 13.1% aluminum composite panels market share in 2018. This growth is attributable to the rising demand for private vehicles across the globe. Nowadays, people are inclining more towards personal cars rather than public transportation, despite high disposable income and rapid urbanization. The building and construction segment would also grow significantly owing to the rising installation of ACP in buildings as it is water-proof in nature.





Regional Analysis:

Increasing Demand for Affordable Housing to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

The market is geographically segregated into the Middle East and Africa, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Out of these, Asia Pacific generated USD 2,091.60 million in terms of ACP market revenue in 2018. The region is set to grow at a rapid rate owing to the expansion of the construction industry in countries, such as Vietnam, Indonesia, India, and China. Also, the rising government schemes to support the basic services would contribute to the growth of the market. Besides, high demand for affordable housing and ongoing development are expected to bolster growth.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Aluminum Composite Panels Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, By Product, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Polyvinylidene Difluoride Polyester Laminating Coating Oxide Film Others



TOC Continued…!





Below is a key industry development:

July 2017: Fairview Architectural acquired the Stryum business. The latter’s product portfolio consists of a wide range of premium quality plate aluminium façade panels that would complement the former’s pre-existing portfolio of cladding solutions including high density terracotta tile, natural stone, and fibre cement. One of the major products of the company is Vitracore G2, its best-selling non-combustible ACP.





