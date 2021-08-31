OneLogin Named a Leader in Identity-as-a-Service for Enterprise by Independent Research Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneLogin , a global leader in identity and access management (IAM), today announced it was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Identity As a Service (IDaaS) for Enterprise, Q3 2021.



Forrester evaluated a total of eleven vendors for the Wave, with four companies identified as Leaders. During the assessment of each vendor’s current offering, strategy, and market presence, OneLogin achieved the highest possible scores in nine of the evaluation criteria, including Single Sign-On, User Authentication, User Experience and Navigation, Performance and Availability, and Product Vision.

According to the report, “OneLogin delights with user experience and top-notch customer support.” It goes on to state, “Reference customers praised a seamless MFA adoption journey and good RBA capabilities…[and] cite a very positive vendor relationship, ease of integration, ease of use for admins, and product configurability.”

The Forrester report also cites that OneLogin’s “directory services are robust, with many controls to delegate administration across trusted/untrusted zones, which is useful for subsidiaries and partners. The user experience is intuitive, with good UI and low/no code capabilities.”

“We’re honored to be recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave for IDaaS. We believe it validates OneLogin’s market leadership in managing and securing digital identities for our customers, partners, and employees worldwide,” said Dayna Rothman, CMO of OneLogin. “To us, this reinforces our commitment to providing a seamless customer experience on our customer’s journey to security -- especially in a year that’s been riddled with numerous cyberattacks. Our customers are our number one priority, and we will continue to ensure that they are our focus every step of the way.”

OneLogin’s ranking as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Identity-As-A-Service (IDaaS) For Enterprise, Q3 2021 adds to a flood of recent recognition and success for the fast-growing company, including achieving important product milestones , adding new international partnerships, and receiving key industry recognition .

To read the full Forrester Wave: Identity-As-A-Service (IDaaS) For Enterprise, Q3 2021, report, visit this OneLogin page .

