LIG Assets, Inc. to Host LIGA 2021 - 5th Annual Sustainability Impact Conference on Monday, October 18th, 2021 at Historic Buck Lake Ranch

Nashville, TN, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- LIG Assets, Inc. (OTC PINK: LIGA) (also known as the "Leader in Green Assets" or "LIGA") announces that it will host the LIGA 2021 - 5th Annual Sustainability Impact Conference on Monday, October 18th from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm EST at the Buck Lake Ranch (BLR). Each speaker at the conference is a strategic partner of LIG Assets and has a financial stake in the Company or otherwise benefit from LIG Assets operations.



Additional conference details and the entire speaker list will be posted on its website at https://www.twitter.com/LIGAssets, and will be updated from time to time prior to the conference date.

LIG Assets has confirmed that CEO Dakota Forgione, President Marvin Baker, Partner and Renowned Environmentalist Robert Plarr, various Strategic Partners and Joint Venture partners, to be announced later, will all speak at the conference. Additionally, Speakers will further attest to their relationship and commitment to the new management team at LIG Assets, its strategic plans, advanced products, current respective industry climate, and further enable attendees to understand how these diverse resources will combine to change the way we build, improve healthy living, extend life, save on utilities, and improve the environment.

It is anticipated that meetings scheduled in conjunction with the conference date will serve as a platform to initiate or expand agreements to further develop on new or current contracts. The size and scope of any significant agreements will be released in timely manner upon execution.

The conference is considered an "open house" as it will open its doors to anyone that wants to attend at no cost. However, since space is limited and lunch will be provided, we urge interested attendees to notify the Company, by email to marvin@bgtvdirect.com, if they plan to attend.

LIG Assets President Marvin Baker stated, "This will be our fifth annual Sustainability Impact Conference put on by LIG Assets, Inc. that will showcase our products, partners, strategic partners, and acquisitions that are establishing a foundation to grow LIGA and thus the return on investment for our valued investor base. If you are able, I highly urge you to attend because it will afford the opportunity to see the real manifestations of our varied yet connected operations." Baker continued, "To see these disruptive, game changing technologies and our amazing team explain and demonstrate this leading edge of their respective fields is an experience not to be missed and one that we are proud to present."

After 4 pm, EST, LIGA will be making several announcements and there are plans to film the conference for broadcast either LIVE or for broadcast on LIGA's website later for those who couldn't make it.

About Buck Lake Ranch

Tucked away in Indiana's Land of 101 Lakes two miles west of Angola, Buck Lake Ranch offers the finest tent and RV camping in the area. Buck Lake Ranch is recognized as the "Nashville of the North," a legendary family entertainment complex and has been the host for some of America's greatest music legends since 1947. The 136-acre Buck Lake Ranch is perfectly located in America’s heartland just over 2 hours away from Chicago, Indianapolis, Toledo and Detroit, making it a perfect venue for artists to play. Buck Lake Ranch is currently negotiating to launch several major music festivals. Revenue sources include Camping, Music Concerts, Conventions, Weddings, etc. The stages on the grounds of Buck Lake Ranch include the famous “Legends Stage” that seats 2,500 people, to the largest venue "The Bowl" which the legendary band Alabama performed to a crowd of 22,800 people.

For additional information about Buck Lake’s rich musical history, interested parties can purchase the following book that details Buck Lake’s significant contribution to the American music culture: https://www.amazon.com/Buck-Lake-Ranch-Nashville-North/dp/0615321763

For more information please visit:

Buck Lake Ranch

2705 W Buck Lake Road

Angola, IN 46703

Tel: (260) 665-6699

URL: www.BuckLakeRanch.com

About LIGA Homes:

LIGA Homes unique residential and commercial developments utilize specially designed and manufactured recycled "element resistant" steel framing, in addition to toxic free magnesium oxide building materials and panels that are 100% mold, fungus, termite and rot resistant and fire resistant against temperatures up to 3500 degrees Fahrenheit as well as famed environmentalist Robert Plarr's exclusive "maximum rated" R-60 insulation -- combining to create disaster resistant materials and structures that can withstand up to a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and sustained gale force winds up to 175 MPH while negating damage caused by rain and flood exposure. With the addition of Plarr's green and renewable systems and products, LIGA Homes is now capable of providing affordable, fully sustainable and disaster resistant living environments – LIGA Homes is at the forefront of this new and improved direction for the green, sustainable and construction sectors.

For more information about LIGA Homes contact the Company directly at 833-LIGAHOMES

About LIG Assets, Inc.:

LIG Assets, Inc. in association with Robert Plarr is the emerging "Leader in Green Assets" -- focused on exclusive green, renewable energy and sustainable homes, living systems, technologies and components to be utilized in the residential and commercial real estate acquisition and development projects currently underway and now individual product sales, as well as rapid expansion into other sectors via acquisitions, mergers and joint venture partnerships. LIG Assets, Inc. trades on the pink sheets under the ticker symbol "LIGA."

LIGA Homes in association with the Company’s other wholly-owned subsidiary, LIG Developments, LLC., a steel framing manufacturing and design entity incorporated under the LIG Assets corporate umbrella will fast track LIGA Homes’ development as an emerging pioneer in the green and renewable energy sectors having successfully created the world’s first earthquake, flood, hurricane and fire resistant homes and structures that are 100% fully sustainable and disaster resistant – from individual green systems and homes to fully sustainable communities and commercial centers - completely revolutionizing the sustainable and renewable construction movement forever!

For additional information about LIG Assets, Inc., Robert Plarr, and/or how to purchase our exclusive homes, structures, products and technologies or to subscribe online to LIGA's free Shareholder Newsletter for regular updates and alerts regarding important Company developments please check out LIGA at Twitter.com/LIGAssets.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks are detailed in the Company's respective filings at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LIGA/overview.

Contact Information:

LIGA Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to:

Marvin Baker

President – LIG Assets, Inc.

CEO – BGTV Direct Worldwide Media Solutions

Email: Marvin@BGTVDirect.com

www.BGTVDirect.com

www.LIGAHomes.com

833 – LIGAHOMES