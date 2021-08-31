Quattro Announces Agency Restructure

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quattro, a strategic, data-driven marketing communications company based in Wayne, Pa., today announced a new organizational structure for the agency.



Dan Lawler has been promoted to the role of General Manager where he will lead the agency through a significant period of projected growth over the next several years. He will report to agency partners Tom McNamara, Dan Boerger, and Scott Cohen. Lawler joined Quattro in 2010 as an Account Executive managing some of the agency’s most prominent accounts, including Comcast, U.S. Bank and Ditech. Prior to his recent promotion, he served as Senior Vice President and Group Account Director overseeing client growth initiatives and new business development. Lawler has more than 25 years of experience in marketing and advertising, leading teams and client growth with winning online and offline CRM strategies.

“At the beginning of 2020, Quattro experienced significant growth enabling us to expand our team at a time when work life and culture was shifting dramatically in the wake of the pandemic,” said Scott Cohen, managing director and founder of Quattro. “We’re confident that Dan is the leader we need to capitalize on this growth and usher Quattro into the future, while enabling us to stay true to our client-focused culture.”

Quattro also announced promotions for the following team members:

Brett Marek, Executive Creative Director, has been promoted to Vice President of Creative in recognition of his many accomplishments over the last two years. During his tenure, Brett has helped Quattro build a stronger, more unified, highly collaborative creative team. He will report to Dan Lawler.

John Siemienski has been promoted to Chief Data Officer. In this newly established role, John will focus on the development and evolution of Quattro’s MortgagePlus customer retention platform to ensure successful, more-profitable outcomes for Quattro’s mortgage clients. He joined the agency in 2017 as Vice President of Digital and will report to Dan Lawler.

“It’s an exciting time at Quattro and a privilege to work with such a talented team and client roster,” said Dan Lawler. “This new and improved structure will better align the agency for expansion and provide more opportunities for all. And we’re looking forward to a successful future together.”

About Quattro

Quattro was founded in 2004 as a direct response agency. It has since grown into a full-service marketing communications firm that includes expertise in data-driven CRM strategies and digital media planning and optimization in the financial services, telecom and consumer services sectors.

Led by Founders and Managing Directors Dan Boerger, Tom McNamara and Scott Cohen, Quattro represents leading brands including PenFed, U.S. Bank, PODS, and AmeriGas. For more information, please visit https://www.quattro.agency.