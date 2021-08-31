EmiSwap Launches on Kucoin Blockchain

San Francisco, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - EmiSwap (https://emiswap.com), the first, community-governed decentralized exchange (DEX) to provide high rewards for liquidity providers (LPs), which began began its journey from Ethereum, today launched on the Kucoin blockchain, allowing the gamified and decentralized automated market maker exchange to address issues like low performance and excessive costs.



The KuCoin Blockchain completes flawlessly, the capability of the EmiDAO to accelerate its presence as a universal, distributed interchain DeFi environment that sustains earnings, bonuses, and quick access.



The DEX is the first project launched as part of the EmiDAO alliance, whose members include Alpha Sigma Capital, DigiFinex Exchange, IDCM Exchange, HollaEx Exchange and others. Between them, the partners' experience spans a range of expertise across cryptocurrency exchange operations, DeFi projects, financial services and regulatory compliance (eKYC and AML).



“We’re delighted to announce that the EmiSwap AMM DEX now supports the KuCoin Blockchain,” said GrigoryRybalchenko, Founder and CEO of EmiSwap." Users may now use the EmiSwap interface to switch between Ethereum and KuCoin. KCC fully supports EVM and is completely friendly to the Ethereum developers.”

The KuCoin Community Chain (KCC) is a decentralized public chain, built by KCS and KuCoin fan communities to address issues with the public chain like low performance and excessive costs, by providing community members with a quicker, more efficient, and low-cost solution.



KCC allows Full compatibility with Ethereum and ERC-20 smart contracts, and low migration fees and the KuCoin Token (KCS) is KCC's only fuel and native token and it can be used to pay for gas. Also, blocks are generated every three seconds, allowing for faster transaction confirmation and improved chain performance that utilize the Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) consensus algorithm, which is more efficient, secure, and robust. For more information, please visit EmiSwap’s official Website and Medium as well as follow EmiSwap Telegram and Discord groups.



*Dear users, as DeFi is still a fresh space that’s expanding by the hour, constant updates and small changes are part of the adventure. Therefore, please bear in mind that EmiSwap may add more launchpads to the list! Furthermore, launchpad users on EmiSwap may have to undergo a standard KYC (Know-Your-Customer) procedure to later withdraw their $ESW tokens. We are grateful for your cooperation in making DeFi a safer place!

Please note that users from the following countries are unfortunately restricted from joining $ESW launchpad sales, for the time being, they are: The Democratic Republic of the Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Cuba, Iran, Iraq, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Liberia, Myanmar, Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, and the USA.



EmiSwap (https://emiswap.com) is the first community-governed decentralized exchange (DEX) that provides high rewards for liquidity providers (LPs) and offers 100% compensation for Ethereum’s transaction fees in $ESW governance tokens. EmiSwap is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) in which $ESW token holders vote to govern the developments of the platform. Participants will be rewarded daily based on their trade volume and will have exclusive opportunities to collect EmiSwap’s limited edition NFT cards. EmiSwap is the first project in the EmiDAO alliance which includes Alpha Sigma Capital, DigiFinex Exchange, Bitmart Exchange, Emirex Exchange, HollaEx Exchange, IDCM Exchange, and Everest Group.