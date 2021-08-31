Proactive news headlines including Vox Royalty, Neo Battery Materials, Empress Royalty and Cabral Gold

New York , Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Nextleaf Solutions releases its restated 3Q financials; CFO says "market is starting to find equilibrium" click here
- DGTL Holdings successfully completes software development for Hashoff 2.0 click here
- Vox Royalty says it is seeing "value enhancing" developments at several projects in its global royalty portfolio click here
- NEO Battery Materials says it has upscaled the production capacity at its pilot plant click here
- BioSig Technologies says to participate in The Mark E. Josephson Twenty-Eight Annual State-of-the-Art Arrhythmia Symposium click here
- Phunware announces delivery of Digital Front Door on mobile for Virginia Hospital Center Health System in conjunction with Kontakt.io click here
- Victory Square Technologies reports its sixth consecutive profitable quarter with adjusted net income of C$2.2M click here
- Cabral Gold receives ‘significant results’ from its follow-up drill targeting the Cuiú Cuiú gold district in northern Brazil click here
- Royal Road Minerals receives rights to new mining Concession Contract at its Margaritas gold project in Colombia click here
- Vuzix receives first stocking order for Vuzix Smart Glasses from Netherlands-based distributor Capestone click here
- Sanatana Resources commences exploration of the Oweegee Dome copper and gold project in British Columbia click here
- Empress Royalty announces debt agreement click here
- Empower says its Kai Medical Lab launches a revenue generating program targeting over 500 Texas schools click here
- The Valens Company to buy premium craft cannabis company Citizen Stash for C$54.3M in stock click here
- Mindset Pharma reports encouraging safety data concerning its Family 4 group of DMT analogs click here
- ElectraMeccanica debuts ‘cargo’ version of its flagship SOLO EV click here
- Hillcrest Energy Technologies welcomes two new executives to aid in business evolution click here
- O3 Mining hails "multiple intercepts" of mineable grade over more than 10-metre widths from Marban project drilling click here
- Gold Royalty completes strategic investment in Prospector Royalty Corp click here
- PsyBio Therapeutics advances intellectual property and clinical development milestones in 2Q click here
- Nextech AR Solutions expands partnership with American retailer Kohl’s with enhanced augmented reality click here
- Plurilock Security secures contract renewal with a leading US financial services firm for its cutting-edge continuous authentication DEFEND product click here
- Zinc8 Energy Solutions closes 2Q with working capital of $13.5M click here
- Bragg Gaming says its ORYX Gaming subsidiary primed for Dutch online market opening in October after receiving local certification click here
- Braxia Scientific reports strong revenue growth in fiscal first quarter as its sees more patients at its four clinics click here
- BioPorto says it has successfully concluded interim analysis of data from pediatric clinical trial being conducting to evaluate its NGAL Test click here
- American Manganese says Japanese Patent Office has issued patent for its closed-loop lithium-ion battery upcycling process, RecycLiCo click here
- Alternus Energy doubles its installed capacity as it enters Polish power market with Witnica acquisition click here
