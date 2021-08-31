Canadian Vaping Association: Nicotine vaping products did not cause the lung illness outbreak

English French

BEAMSVILLE, Ontario, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The EVALI (e‐cigarette or vaping product use‐associated lung injury) outbreak that occurred primarily in the United States in 2019, has harmed consumer confidence in nicotine vaping products. The CDC has determined illicit cannabis vaping products to be the source of the outbreak, yet health advocacy groups continue to conflate nicotine vaping products with EVALI. The Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) would like to reassure nicotine vape users that regulated products have no known incidents of severe lung illness.



It was concluded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that black-market cannabis products were using vitamin E acetate as an adulterant. Vitamin E acetate has never been used by reputable e-liquid manufacturers globally. If vitamin E acetate were to be used in nicotine vaping products, it would be visually apparent and prevent the device from functioning properly.

Though the outbreak was unrelated to nicotine vaping, extensive media coverage has confused the public. “Once the potential harm of vitamin E acetate was publicized and adulterated THC removed from the market, the incidence of new cases fell precipitously. Yet, after the outbreak, two thirds of respondents to a poll related the lung disease deaths to use of e-cigarettes such as JUUL. Only 28% related the deaths to use of marijuana or THC e-cigarettes,” Balancing Consideration of the Risks and Benefits of E-Cigarettes.

“The intentional conflation of nicotine vaping products with EVALI has prevented many smokers from making the switch to vaping. While Canada still maintains that the cause of EVALI is undetermined, most Western countries have attributed the outbreak to vitamin E acetate used in cannabis products. If not for the deliberate misrepresentation of the lung illness, thousands more Canadians would have quit smoking,” said Darryl Tempest, Executive Director of the CVA.

It is notable and even remarkable that the CDC and Health Canada have not recommended that vapers stop using vape products, particularly during a pandemic that is marked by severe lung infection. The federal government’s proposed flavour restrictions risk a second wave of EVALI, as out of desperation to remain smoke-free, many Canadians will attempt to make their own flavoured e-liquid. Through grocery and baking supply stores, they will easily source unmarked flavouring intended for baking, that like vitamin E acetate, is oil-based and potentially deadly to vape.

Irresponsible policy such as a flavour ban, undermines the reality that vaping products are 95% less harmful than cigarettes. Nicotine vaping products ought to be regarded as a harm reduction tool, as opposed to a danger that was caused by careless illicit cannabis manufacturers.

Darryl Tempest

Executive Director

647-274-1867

dtempest@thecva.org