Dvision Announces the BSC 1st Anniversary in its Metaverse

Hong Kong, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Binance Smart Chain (BSC) ecosystem is turning one year old in September, and one of the most successful Dapps has decided to celebrate the event in a very special way. The Dvision Network, a blockchain-based metaverse, will be hosting the “Binance Smart Chain 1st Anniversary in Dvision Metaverse”.



The virtual event will take place in the special Binance Hall within the Dvision Network’s metaverse . It will last for six days, from the 8th to the 13th of September, with 4 to 5 hours of rewarding, educational, and exciting activities each day.

Join BSCs 1st Birthday Party

There will be much to do during this unprecedented metaverse-based conference, and attendees will have the chance to participate in the airdrops sponsored by the BSC Builders, which are 30 leading Binance Smart Chain-based projects.

They can get these airdrops by participating in events that will be conducted as in-game activities. It is expected that each day will be filled with up to 4 different airdrops that will be provided to the users in the valuable NFTs and native tokens of the participating projects.

Some of the planned events include Digging the Earth, (a game in which users shovel certain areas activated at random locations during the event time for airdrops). Dancing Event (a dance emotion imitation event held at the conference hall during the event). OX Quiz (a quiz organized at the conference hall and catching the running away characters that are randomly created and spawned during the event.

Innovative Metaverse Conference

Having a long history of successful metaverse-based conferences, the Binance Smart Chain 1st Anniversary in Dvision Metaverse will have many useful and innovative features for attendees and projects.

The projects associated with the event are reputable projects that have emerged in the fast-growing BSC ecosystem. Some of them include: Alpaca finance is an innovative decentralized leveraged yield farming platform that has amassed users since its launch.

Splinterland is a non-fungible token (NFT) card trading and gaming platform that recently partnered with gaming giant Animoca. X World Games (XWG) is a decentralized gaming ecosystem built on the Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum.

Curvegrid's MultiBaas blockchain application server makes it easier, faster, and less expensive to build business applications on the blockchain. Liquidifty is a cross-chain NFT platform that allows users to purchase NFTs from any platform.

Refinable, a BSC NFT marketplace that is fast becoming a hub for NFT lovers. Other partners include MyDefiPet, Bunny Park, BabySwap and many more.



The event will also be a major milestone for the Dvision metaverse due to the extensive nature of the Binance Smart Chain. The last event held by Dvision had a huge turnout and there is no reason to think that the 1 year anniversary will not surpass these numbers.

To join the attendees in this virtual event, users can now pre-register to get notified when access to the BSC Anniversary Hall will be available.

About the Binance Smart Chain

Binance Smart Chain (BSC) was launched roughly a year ago to provide an affordable and efficient smart contract solution for the decentralized finance (DeFi) and Non-Fungible Token (NFT) industry.

Since then, the smart contract ecosystem has garnered extreme success and has become the home of multiple DeFi and NFT projects.

About Dvision Network

Dvision Network is a blockchain-based metaverse that allows users to create avatars and participate in a virtual ecosystem. Users can create NFTs without prior knowledge or experience by leveraging the tools made available within the Dvision Network metaverse.

The platform is powered by the DVI utility token, which is traded on major centralized and decentralized exchanges. Dvision Network was initially built on Ethereum and further connected to the BSC via the MultiBaas Bridge. BSC users can trade and exchange the BEP-20 version of the DVI token on popular BSC DEXs like PancakeSwap.

Media Contact -



Name: Boburjon Muydinov

Email: official@dvision.network

Company: Dvision Network