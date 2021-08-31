Marel: Changes to market making agreements on Nasdaq Iceland

English Icelandic

Changes have been made to market making agreements with Íslandsbanki hf. and Kvika banki hf. for shares in Marel hf. on Nasdaq Iceland. The changes are due to the implementation of MiFIDII into Icelandic law and are valid as of 1 September 2021.



The bid-ask spread shall be determined with reference to the tick size table of Nasdaq Iceland hf. as it is at any given time with the bid-ask spread as close to 1.5% as possible but not below 1.45%. The market makers are permitted to go below the aforementioned bid-ask spread in case of circumstances due to the tick size table of Nasdaq Iceland hf.

Before the changes the maximum bid-ask spread was 1.5%. The agreements are otherwise unchanged since 5 January 2021.

