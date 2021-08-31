NanoVeda’s Rapid Dissolve Nutrition Strips to Debut at ECRM’s ‘Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Program’ in September

PALM BEACH, FL, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buyers from major retail outlets in the U.S. next month will learn about NanoVeda’s smarter way to good health.

NanoVeda’s rapid dissolve nutrition strips will debut in September at ECRM’s “Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Program,” the retail industry’s version of speed dating. ECRM brings buyers and brands with new products together for private one-on-one meetings. Buyers attending the ECRM event represent regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.

“We are excited that our representatives will introduce NanoVeda to buyers from major retailers in the U.S.,” said Rakshit Mehta, founder of the Swiss-based NanoVeda health and wellness company. “Retailers are always looking for innovative products, such as our fast-dissolving oral strips, which provide superior body absorption with great taste for your daily dietary supplements.”

The following NanoVeda oral strips already are sold on Amazon and OneLavi.com:

NanoVeda Curcumin Strips, which contains curcumin, the most active ingredient in Turmeric.

NanoVeda Ashwagandha Strips, which contains Ashwagandha, an ancient medicinal herb.

NanoVeda Energy Strips

NanoVeda Sleep Strips

NanoVeda Iron Strips

NanoVeda Probiotics Strips

NanoVeda’s rapid dissolving strips combine 1,000 years of Ayurveda alternative medicine with modern Swiss innovation.

“We fused Swiss Nanotechnology and Indian Ayurveda traditions to create nutritional products for today’s health-conscious and on-the-go consumers,” he added.

NanoVeda products use the patented ThinkSol Technology, an innovative nanotechnology, that converts ingredients into fine nanoparticles, which are rapidly dissolved and absorbed quickly in the body.

Mehta said NanoVeda’s oral strips are easy to use, especially for the 40 percent of American adults who have trouble swallowing pills.

“Just peel and place the strip on your tongue,” Mehta said, adding that the fast-dissolving strips replace pills, capsules, and bad-tasting syrups. “All of our strips have great tasting natural fruit flavors that you will love.”

Mehta said NanoVeda plans to increase its retail distribution network in 2021.

“ECRM is a great starting point,” Mehta said. “We can introduce our rapid dissolve oral strips to many of the major retailers in the country in September. We are excited to see how they react.”

To buy NanoVeda products, visit Amazon and OneLavi.com.

