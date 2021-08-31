Backshell Market ($752.59Mn by 2028) Growth Forecast at 4.9% CAGR During 2021 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

New York, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backshell Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on “Backshell Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Material, Military Standard, Application, and Geography,” the Backshell Market is projected to reach US$ 752.59 million by 2028 from US$ 536.84 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Backshell Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Amphenol Corporation; Arrow Electronics, Inc.; Collins Aerospace.; Curtiss Wright Corporation; Glenair, Inc.; Isodyne Inc.; Pei-Genesis; Souriau Sunbank (Eaton); TE Connectivity; and Techniran Ltd are a few key players that are profiled during this market study. In addition to these players, several other essential market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global backshell market and its ecosystem.

In 2021, TE Connectivity (TE), a global leader in connectivity and sensors, created Tinel ring swept elbow backshells (TXR) for screened cables in military and aerospace applications. Customers are looking for more efficiency as content in military and aerospace systems grows. The company claimed that its TXR swept elbow backshells offer designers the potential for up to 20% weight savings over traditional backshells.

In the manufacturing of military aircraft, vehicles, and naval vessels, manufacturers are giving significant importance to lightweight components. The lightweight of aircraft, vehicles, and naval vessels helps enhance maneuverability capabilities, which plays a vital role in the compact battlefield. Moreover, the use of lightweight components increases fuel efficiency. Currently, aluminum is getting widely used in various components to reduce the overall weight of military-grade aircraft, vehicles, and vessels. Steel is 2.5 times heavier than aluminum. Also, aluminum has a higher anticorrosion capability, and it does not require any specialized coating compared to that of steel. Further, aluminum is more malleable and elastic than steel; thus, it is considered more desirable. Further, aluminum’s performance in terms of reliability, strength, durability, mil-standards, EMI shielding, environmental protection, and strain relief that of metal and composite backshell. Thus, the increasing emphasis on the use of lightweight components along with the growing demand for military aircraft, vehicles, and vessels drives the growth of the backshell market.

Amid COVID-19 outbreak, the aerospace & defense industry witnessed tremor with minimal resources to foresee the future. Several production units in the US, France, Russia, and China were temporarily closed in order to adhere to the government rules regarding lockdown and physical distancing. The aircraft manufacturers witnessed 30–50% reduction in demand for most of the aircraft models, especially, commercial aircraft models. The restrictions on the production and assembly of aircraft and military ground vehicles have hindered the demand for backshell, resulting in lower revenue generation. This factor negatively impacted the backshell market.

As global warfare continues to emerge in different ways, various nations plan and undertake measures to improve and recapitalize their defense status. Threats are continually evolving, i.e., from the conventional land-based force on force to hybrid warfare. To address security threats and tackle terrorism, governments of several nations have already started to increase their defense budgets. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the global military expenditure rose to US$ 1,981 billion in 2020, which represents a 2.6% increase from 2019. The US, China, India, Russia, and Saudi Arabia are among the leading countries that are increasing their defense budget year on year. A substantial amount of military budget is getting allocated for the procurement of advanced military carrier and combat aircraft, vehicles, and naval vessels. To safeguard the connectors, several backshells with a similar military grade to the above-mentioned connectors are being produced by various manufacturers. This is catalyzing the growth of the backshell market in the current scenario. From the production perspective of military aircraft, military ground vehicles, and naval ships, the production volume is surging at a decent rate, which is supporting the growth of the backshell market.

Backshell market: Type Overview

Based on type, the backshell market is bifurcated into circular and rectangular. The circular backshell segment led the market in 2020. Circular backshells are offered by market players in various military and commercial standards. These backshells are round or circular in design and available in different shapes, such as 90 degrees, 45 degree, spin coupling, straight, and direct coupling. They are manufactured using aluminum, steel, nickel aluminum bronze, and other composites. The circular backshell has application in military vehicles, missiles, naval vessels, UAVs, military & commercial aircraft, and others. For instance, TE Connectivity is among the leading players who offer a wide range of circular backshell under various series, such as BT Series, 88 Series, AP Series, DS Series, 91 Series, 70 Series, 95 Series, 64 Series, 308 Series, 77 Series, 76 Series, PG Series, DC Series, and HexaShield Series for military and commercial application. A few of the circular backshell market players are Amphenol Corporation, A.E.Petsche (Arrow Electronics), and Glenair Inc., Souriau Sunbank (Eaton), and Carlisle Interconnect Technologies.













