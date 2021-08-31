Topical Magnesium Product Line Will Debut Next Month at ECRM’s ‘Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Program’

PALM BEACH, FL, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health and Wisdom’s topical magnesium products will debut in September at ECRM’s “Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Program.”

ECRM brings buyers and brands with new products together for private one-on-one virtual meetings. Buyers attending the ECRM event represent regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.

“We are excited that our topical magnesium products will participate in the annual ECRM event,” said Laura Collinwood, president of the Missouri-based Health and Wisdom Inc., which sources its raw magnesium chloride oil in the United States. “Consumers don’t realize how essential magnesium is to keep their body healthy.”

Magnesium is the fourth most abundant mineral in the body, which needs this essential mineral to stay healthy. People have soaked in magnesium-rich waters throughout the centuries to relax, ease sore muscles, reduce pain, strengthen the immune system, and improve overall well-being.

Since everyone can’t travel to soak in magnesium-rich springs, Health and Wisdom has launched its all-natural topical magnesium product line.

“Magnesium is vital to keeping your body functioning optimally,” Collinwood said. “The most effective and relaxing way to make sure your body has the magnesium it needs is with topical application of quality magnesium oils, gels, and bath crystals.

“Swallowing a pill is a less effective way to get needed magnesium. Instead, you can soothe your body with magnesium oils, gels, or even soak in a bath with magnesium crystals,” she added. “It is also important that you apply high-quality magnesium. Our products only contain USP grade, pure, concentrated Magnesium.”

Collinwood also pointed out that recent reports suggest that over 50 percent of Americans could be magnesium deficient.

“Since the human body needs magnesium for more than 300 enzyme reactions, it is vitally important that we maintain a healthy amount of magnesium in our bodies,” she added.

Health and Wisdom’s affordable topical magnesium product line, which contain all-natural minerals and ingredients, include:

● Magnesium Oil USP: Purified, full-strength magnesium chloride used to help build up cellular magnesium levels throughout the body. It can provide support for sore muscles and joints, aid with calming the nerves and assist with relaxation and sleep.

● Magnesium Oil USP with Aloe Vera: All the benefits of Magnesium Oil USP with aloe vera to help soothe the skin and retain moisture.

● Magnesium Gel: Less concentrated, Magnesium Gel provides the benefits of purified magnesium chloride formulated with seaweed extract for people with more sensitive skin.

● Magnesium Gel with Aloe Vera: The same sensitive skin formula as the Magnesium Gel with the added benefits of aloe vera.

● Magnesium Bath Crystals: Highly concentrated magnesium chloride in a solid form that you can add to bath water or foot soaks to help your body absorb the elemental magnesium it needs to function at its optimal level.

Health and Wisdom plans to launch additional body care products containing pure Magnesium in the coming months.

Health and Wisdom is a unique and innovative company whose specialization in magnesium products and herbal formulas has transformed many lives. Since 2000, Health and Wisdom has gained a reputation for excellent service and commitment to customer satisfaction worldwide as the first to provide transdermal magnesium to the public.

“We are looking forward to introducing our topical magnesium products, which only contain USP grade, pure, concentrated Magnesium, to the retailers who will be attending ECRM next month,” Collinwood said. “Our products, which help improve a variety of health issues, provide the essential mineral magnesium that people need.”

For more information or to purchase, visit health-and-wisdom.com.

