Histogen to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, today announced that Richard W. Pascoe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Histogen, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.



Presentation Details



The presentation will be available for on-demand listening beginning Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM Eastern Time and can be accessed using the link https://journey.ct.events/view/c065249e-2ede-44de-ad16-38ecae89a28d.

About Histogen Inc.

Histogen Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. Histogen’s innovative technology platform utilizes cell conditioned media and extracellular matrix materials produced by hypoxia-induced multipotent cells. Histogen’s proprietary, reproducible manufacturing process provides targeted solutions across a broad range of therapeutic indications, including joint cartilage regeneration, spinal disk repair, tendon, ligament and other soft tissue repair. For more information, please visit www.histogen.com.

