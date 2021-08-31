Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces Virtual Participation at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) (the “Company”) today announced that Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Uchida, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, September 13, 2021.



Interested investors and other parties can access a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the Investors section of Palomar’s website at https://ir.plmr.com/. An online replay will be available on the same website following the presentation. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.



About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company. Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar’s underwriting and analytical expertise allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, hurricane and flood insurance. Palomar’s principal insurance subsidiary, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, is an admitted carrier in 32 states and has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent).

