Keto Queen Kreations’ Guilt-Free Low Carb Baking Mixes Will Debut at ECRM’s ‘Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Program’

PALM BEACH, FL, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keto Queen Kreations will introduce its low-carb, great-tasting cake mixes to retail buyers at September’s ECRM’s “Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Program,” the retail industry’s version of speed dating.

ECRM brings buyers and brands with new products together for private one-on-one meetings. Buyers attending the ECRM event represent regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.

“We are thrilled that retailers will learn about our delicious, keto-friendly desserts that are already available on Amazon,” said Jordan Sanabria, the Keto Queen, who, three years ago, combined her love for cooking and baking with her keto lifestyle. “We started selling our cake mixes on Etsy, where they became quite popular, and then on Amazon. Now, we are looking to add even more retail outlets.”

Sanabria’s love for baking and desire for delicious low-carb desserts led to the founding of Keto Queen Kreations.

“When I started the Keto diet myself, I could not find tasty desserts,” she said. “That’s when I started experimenting with recipes and began to develop what would become future Keto Queen Kreations.”

Sanabria said people don’t have to deprive themselves of desserts when they start a low-carb lifestyle.

Keto Queen Kreations are readily available on Amazon, which carries the following bake mixes:

Artisan Bread Mix

Brownie Mix

Carrot Cake Mix

Chocolate Cake Mix

Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix

Cinnamon Coffee Cake Mix

Classic Homestyle Muffin Mix

Homestyle Muffins

Pancake Mix

Pound Cake Mix

Sugar Cookie Mix

Yellow Cake Mix

Keto Queen Kreations, which only uses organic ingredients, are nut-free, gluten-free, and sugar-free.

“We are looking forward to the reaction we will get from retailers,” Sanabria said. “If they are like our customers, once they try our Keto-friendly bake mixes, they will come back for more.”

For more information or to purchase, visit Amazon, www.ketoqueenkreations.com, or follow Keto Queen Kreations on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.

