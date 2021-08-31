TELUS prioritizes the health and safety of team members and customers by introducing Covid-19 vaccination policy

English French

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS announced our vaccination policy for all Canadian team members. As a world-leading social purpose organization and Canada’s largest Health IT provider, we know that vaccines are the best way to protect our team, our customers, our families and our communities from Covid-19. Highlights of the policy include:



Effective October 1, all TELUS team members and guests will be required to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter a TELUS administrative building.

Effective October 15, all team members working outside of their residence in a customer-facing environment such as in retail, health, or as a technician supporting customers must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to at least twice-weekly rapid antigen testing to prove they are Covid-19 negative.

Effective January 2022, fully vaccinated office workers will be given the opportunity to return to work in a TELUS building on a part or full-time basis, as part of our innovative Work Styles policy that has enabled team members to work when and where they are most effective since 2006. Unvaccinated team members will continue to work from home.



This decision comes as vaccination rates amongst Canadians continue to rise, and with strong support for vaccination amongst team members. Notably, in a survey of a cross-section of team members in June, 89 per cent of respondents shared that they had already been vaccinated or that they intended to get vaccinated - a figure that was materially higher than Canadian poll numbers at the time.

As a world-leading social purpose organization committed to improving the health and quality of life of all Canadians, we believe this is the right thing to do to protect our team members, their families, and our customers. The science is clear: vaccinations prevent serious illness and save lives, and are the best way to protect our team, our customers, and their loved ones.

Team members working outside of the home will continue to follow safety protocols advised by our TELUS Medical Advisory Council and based on public health guidance and epidemiological data. TELUS customers can continue to request virtual home installations where they are guided through the installation or repair process over the phone or by a video call.

TELUS launched a flexible Work Styles program in 2006 to offer team members the option to work where and when they’re most effective. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, 75 per cent of our Canadian team members spent time working remotely, and now 95 per cent of our team and 99 per cent of our domestic call centre team members work from home. Given TELUS’ innovative Work Styles policy, team members are not expected to return to working in the office full time. Currently, TELUS plans to reopen offices in January 2022, at which time fully vaccinated team members will be given the option to work in an office setting when they would like to connect, collaborate and innovate with their team and colleagues in a safe in-person setting.

