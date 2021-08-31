US Lighting Group Posts a 2021 Q2 Net Income of $3.453 million and $.04 Earnings per Share

Euclid, Ohio, USA, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG) (the “Company”) reports a quarterly net income of $3.453 million for the 3-months ended June 30, 2021. Net income includes a one-time gain of $3.915 million from the sale of the assets of the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Intellitronix Corporation in May 2021. Net loss from continuing operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $161,000. The Company posted earnings per share of $.04 in stock for the same period.

Please see https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1536394/000121390021045665/f10q0621_uslightinggroup.htm for the latest copy of our Form 10-Q.

About U.S. Lighting Group, Inc.

US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG) is a holding company. The Company’s principal division consists of “Cortes Campers”, a revolutionary manufacturer of recreational vehicles utilizing the highest quality marine materials to create lighter weight, stronger, and more durable RV travel trailers and campers. Another division of the Company, “Fusion X Marine”, is a boat manufacturer and franchisor of mini powerboats. The Company and its subsidiaries have manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio.

Forward-Looking Statements

