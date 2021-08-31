LMY: Lame Yield, a Pioneer in Combining the Two Most Important Defi Applications, Cross-Chain Interoperability, and Yield Farming

Dallas, TX, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Lame Yield is a DeFi cross-chain interoperability protocol. It is a decentralized cross-chain protocol constructed on Binance smart chain.

Decentralized finance is a vast field of technical financial services. It offers plenty of room for innovations and experimentation. This leads tech enthusiasts to incorporate different features together for their projects to stand out. Consequently, opening many doors for greater innovations to reveal. One such platform in the DeFi space is Lame Yield. Our team of developers is enthusiastic about providing you a yield farm. That is not just your regular yield farm! Lame Yield is one yield farm for all blockchains. We counter the issues of cross-chain interoperability.

Lame Yield aims at facilitating its users by providing a platform where they can enjoy seamless and smooth trading across multiple blockchains. Providing interoperability across multiple blockchains is the ultimate motto of Lame Yield.

At its launch, Lame Yield will provide features including, RFI compatibility, staking as a service, decentralized governance. Moreover, Lame Yield enables its users]\] to create their staking pools with native tokens that will be backed by LMY. Consequently, at launch LMY will offer APY of Upto 102,200%, and a DPY of 280%.

Immediately, after launching this platform, our top priority is to launch the following features:

Cross-chain liquidity aggregation protocol

Seamless withdrawal using Prepaid Card & PayPal integration. (This will be done using third-party services without violating any blockchain basic principals).

Multi-chain staking as a service

Asset farming on multi-chain

Moreover, it is to notify the press that Lame Yield's name is with capital L and Y. Not as lameyield, Lameyield, or LameYield.

To know more about this platform, visit our website to learn about the technicalities of this project.

Visit our Social Links:



Website: lameyield.finance/



Github: github.com/lameyield

Telegram: t.me/lameyield

Twitter: twitter.com/lameyield

Medium: lameyield.medium.com/



