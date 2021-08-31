BeyondTrust Again Named a Leader in KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Privileged Access Management

BeyondTrust received the highest marks for Security, Functionality, Usability, Innovativeness, Market Position, Financial Strength, Ecosystem and Deployment

Report reaffirms BeyondTrust’s Leadership position in the Privileged Access Management (PAM) market

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust , the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management, has been recognized as a leader in KuppingerCole’s 2021 Leadership Compass for Privileged Access Management (PAM). BeyondTrust is ranked as a Leader in all three metrics, including Product, Innovation and Market.

Updated for 2021, the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass is an independent research report with in-depth ratings and reviews of 26 leading PAM vendors. The report helps security and IAM leaders identify and choose solutions that can have the most comprehensive protection impact on their cybersecurity programs.

According to the report, PAM platforms are critical cybersecurity controls that address the security risks associated with the use of privileged access. Most successful cyberattacks involve the misuse of privileged accounts, which may be poorly managed due to the use of old or inadequate PAM software, policies, or processes.

“Since the last Leadership Compass, BeyondTrust has added new capabilities across the board,” states Paul Fisher, KuppingerCole Senior Analyst. “BeyondTrust’s product suite makes it one of the most comprehensive on the market, covering all the functionalities within its PAM platform. As the massive shift to remote working is expected to continue, BeyondTrust PAM solutions address the global interest in securing privileged access for users and endpoints that are located anywhere.”

“We are extremely proud to be recognized for the breadth of use cases addressed by our innovative PAM solutions,” said Daniel DeRosa, Chief Product Officer at BeyondTrust. “Our products make it easy for organizations to secure and protect privileges across their complex environments, particularly as they shift to cloud and a work-from-anywhere world.”

Enterprises and managed service operators are looking for product leadership and want solutions that are feature-rich and continuously improving with new innovations. The KuppingerCole report praises BeyondTrust’s ongoing innovation and development of new market-leading capabilities that enable organizations to leverage technology to help drive their business initiatives. BeyondTrust’s extensible, scalable PAM solutions unify privileged security to protect against threats to DevOps, endpoints, servers, clouds, and network devices, wherever they are.

For a complimentary copy of the 2021 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Privileged Access Management, please visit: https://www.beyondtrust.com/resources/whitepapers/kuppingercole-leadership-compass-privilege-management

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), empowering organizations to secure and manage their entire universe of privileges. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced PAM solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

The BeyondTrust Universal Privilege Management approach secures and protects privileges across passwords, endpoints, and access, giving organizations the visibility and control they need to reduce risk, achieve compliance, and boost operational performance. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 70 percent of the Fortune 500, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com .

