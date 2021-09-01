Canada Immigration – Spouse Sponsorship For Permanent Residency Service Launched

Surrey, Canada , Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The specialist service helps individuals and families better understand family reunification and spousal sponsorship in Canada. Under Canadian law, this is appropriate for three groups of potential applicants: spouses and children, parents and grandparents, and other family members.

More details are available at https://youdeserveimmigration.com

As part of the new service, You Deserve Immigration will help foreign nationals (with an eligible sponsor who is a Permanent resident or a Canadian citizen) to assess their eligibility to come to Canada. The experienced team is familiar with Canadian immigration laws and ensures their clients navigate them without hassle.

For instance, applicants may not be aware that the legal definition of a spouse is someone who is married, a common-law couple, or a conjugal partner. You Deserve Immigration state that couples must meet the requirements of one of these legal definitions to be considered a spouse.

In addition to helping couples, You Deserve Immigration can help families or individuals with applications for dependent and adopted children. This process is intentionally more complex to protect vulnerable children from exploitation and human trafficking.

Hiring an approved immigration consultant can save applicants time, money, and stress. This is because these individuals and companies are experts with the application process, immigration laws, and the reasons why a submission is successful or rejected. Amy Dhatt and Jupinder Chahal are the Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultants specialized in navigating clients through complex spousal sponsorship applications.

Some individuals may require coaching to help them through the process. For instance, the most common reasons for a work permit rejection include a lack of professionalism during an assessment or interview and incorrectly submitted or missing documentation.

You Deserve Immigration can advise on a range of study and work permit options as well as travel visas depending on the needs of their clients. In addition, the company offers a specialist points calculator service for skilled workers and provinces with specific entry programs.

A company spokesperson said: “If you wish to visit or move to Canada, you can fill out our free assessment form. We will review your form for free and contact you if we find an opportunity for you. Alternatively, you can book a consultation session where you will receive formal advice from a licensed practitioner.”

