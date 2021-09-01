English Finnish

CONSTI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1 SEPTEMBER 2021, at 8.30 a.m.

Transfer of Consti Plc's own shares

Consti Plc's ("Company") Board of Directors has decided on transferring a total of 49,292 own shares (CONSTI) related to the purchase of the shares of RA-Urakointi Oy. In accordance with the share purchase agreement, part of the purchase price is paid with Company's own shares. The value of the transferred shares is approximately EUR 627,980 in total, calculated based on the weighted average share price of the Company in the period of 1 June 2021 - 25 August 2021 in accordance with the terms of the share purchase agreement. After the transfer, the Company holds a total of 123,739 own shares.

CONSTI PLC

Further information:

Esa Korkeela, CEO, Consti Plc, Tel. +358 40 730 8568

Joni Sorsanen, CFO, Consti Plc, Tel. +358 50 443 3045

Distribution:



Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.consti.fi

Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive renovation and building technology services and selected new construction services to housing companies, corporations, investors and the public sector in Finland’s growth centres. Company has four business areas: Housing Companies, Corporations, Public Sector and Building Technology. In 2020, Consti Group’s net sales amounted to 275 million euro. It employs approximately 1000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.

Consti Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI. www.consti.fi