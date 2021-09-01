Proactive news headlines including Apollo Minerals, Anson Resources, BlackEarth Minerals and Emyria

Sydney, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:



Apollo Minerals Ltd’s (ASX:AON) diamond drilling program has delivered further strong zinc-lead intersections at shallow depths that point to a major zinc and lead discovery developing at the Kroussou Project in Gabon. Click here

Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has delivered an updated preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for stage one of the Paradox Brine Project in Utah, USA. Click here

BlackEarth Minerals NL (ASX:BEM) has appointed CPC Project Design as engineering contractor for the definitive feasibility study at its 100%-owned Maniry Graphite Project in southern Madagascar. Click here

Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) has highlighted promising results from a previously published study assessing the effects of MDMA (ecstasy) and a unique MDMA-analogue (UWA-101) in a Parkinson’s disease (PD) model. Click here

Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA) believes its latest infill drilling results at the 4.7-million-ounce Korbel deposit within the flagship Estelle Gold Project in Alaska pave the way for an updated indicated mineral resource estimate later this year, after demonstrating continuity of mineralisation and scale with high-grade “blow-out” zones. Click here

Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) shares surged as much as 75% higher intra-day to 28 cents after receiving high-grade gold assays up to 1 metre at 153.50 g/t gold from drilling at the Mt Dimer Project in Western Australia. Click here

Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF), a clinical-stage immune-oncology company, has revealed secondary efficacy endpoint progression-free survival (PFS) data for its HER-Vaxx immunotherapy in HER-2 positive gastric cancer. Click here

Danakali Ltd (ASX:DNK, LSE:DNK, OTC:SBMSF) has thanked Robert Connochie for his contribution to the company after he elected to retire as a non-executive director effective midnight August 31, 2021. Click here

Comet Resources Ltd (ASX:CRL) has unsurfaced up to 132 g/t gold during a resampling program on historical drill core from the Santa Teresa Gold Project in Baja California, Mexico. Click here

Marvel Gold Ltd (ASX:MVL) has confirmed a shallow, higher-grade parallel lode of mineralisation from a resource expansion drill program at its Tabakorole Gold Project in southern Mali. Click here

Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has identified multiple electromagnetic (EM) conductors within the Dooley Downs tenement application, part of the Bangemall Nickel-Copper-PGE Project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia. Click here

Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL, NASDAQ:PLL, XETRA:). has completed a 9.9% investment in AIM-listed IronRidge Resources Ltd (AIM:IRR, FRA:BSG) (IRR). Click here

Oar Resources Ltd (ASX:OAR)’s drilling at Gibraltar Halloysite-Kaolin Project has returned a composite sample grading 53% halloysite, which the company believes to be the highest grade halloysite observed in any project in Australia. Click here

Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) has tabled its 2021 oil and gas reserve estimates for its wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Blackspur Oil Corp. Click here

Element 25 Ltd (ASX:E25) has made its second commercial shipment of high-quality manganese concentrate from the Butcherbird Manganese Project in Western Australia's Pilbara region, marking another milestone in its project development journey. Click here

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) ended FY2021 in a healthy financial position with $22.4 million in cash and equivalents as it moves ahead with its Chlorotoxin CAR T (CLTX CAR T) cell clinical trial. Click here

Zelira Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ZLD, OTCQB:ZLDAF) continues to focus on the expansion of commercialisation activities and revenue generation from its new clinically tested products, with the strategy expected to lead to the launch of a suite of new cannabinoid-based products over FY22. Click here

SUDA Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:SUD) has released its preliminary financial report for the 2021 financial year, a period during which the drug delivery company secured Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) approval for its ZolphiMist® insomnia treatment. Click here

