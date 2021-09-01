Global Lipid Contract Manufacturing Markets Report 2021-2030: Focus on Triglycerides, Sphingolipids, Neutral Lipids, Others

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lipid Contract Manufacturing Market by Type of Lipid , Triglycerides, Sphingolipids, Neutral Lipids, Others), Company Size , Scale of Operation and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 'Lipid Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2021-2030' report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of the lipid contract manufacturing market. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of contract service providers engaged in this domain.
Around 90% of the drug candidates in the current development pipeline and close to 40% of marketed pharmacological products, have been associated with concerns related to solubility and/or permeability. In this context, considering modern regulatory standards, a large number of potential therapeutic leads fail to clear the clinical evaluation phase and enter the market, owing to poor bioavailability.
Over time, innovators in the biopharmaceutical industry have developed a number of ways to improve/augment physiochemical properties and ultimately, the drug-like behavior of pharmacological substances. Amidst other alternatives, lipid nanoparticles and the use of various lipid-based excipients (which improve permeability across biological membranes), have garnered the attention of drug developers.
In fact, the novel mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines use lipid nanoparticles to deliver the active ingredient of the preventive intervention to the required site of action, which is within target antigen presenting cells in the human body. Moreover, many other companies are using the aforementioned lipid-based solutions to re-formulate existing product candidates in order to improve their bioavailability. As a result, the demand for lipid drug carriers and excipients has grown considerably.
However, for some of the lipids that have medical applications, the associated manufacturing processes are highly complex, capital-intensive, and fraught with multiple challenges. Some of the major issues related to the production of GMP grade lipids include the need for specialized expertise (especially in the case of lipid nanoparticles), lack of facilities with the necessary infrastructure and capacity to produce the required quality of substances, as well as concerns related to storage, safety and efficacy.
One of the key objectives of the report was to evaluate the current opportunity and the future potential of the lipid contract manufacturing market over the coming decade. We have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2021-2030.
The year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented on the basis of
- Type of lipid (liposomes/lipid nanoparticles, phospholipids, PEGylated lipids, ionizable lipids (cationic/anionic lipids), triglycerides, sphingolipids, neutral lipids and others)
- Company size (small, mid-sized and large/very large)
- Scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial)
- To account for future uncertainties in the market and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.
- The opinions and insights presented in the report were also influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry.
The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals:
- Asha Van Rooijen (Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Liposoma)
- Rahul Keswani (Associate Director, Formulation Development, Exelead)
- John Riley (Director, Process Development-Chemistry, BioVectra) and Clement Mugabe (Acting Manager, Biotech Process Development, BioVectra)
Key Questions Answered
- Who are the leading lipid contract manufacturers engaged in this domain?
- Which global regions are considered as key hubs for contract manufacturing of lipid products?
- What type of partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?
- What different expansion initiatives have been undertaken by lipid contract manufacturers?
- Which factors are likely to influence the decision of lipid manufacturing being done in-house or outsourced?
- What is current, global lipid manufacturing capacity (in litres) of contract manufacturers?
- How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Introduction
4. Competitive Landscape
5. Company Competitiveness Analysis
6. Company Profiles: Lipid Contract Manufacturers In North America
7. Company Profiles: Lipid Contract Manufacturers In Europe
8. Company Profiles: Lipid Contract Manufacturers In Asia-Pacific
9. Partnerships And Collaborations
10. Recent Expansions
11. Capacity Analysis
12. Make Versus Buy Decision Making Framework
13. Market Forecast And Opportunity Analysis
14. Case Study: Applications Of Lipids And Lipid Formulation Technologies
15. Concluding Remarks
16. Executive Insights
17. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
18. Appendix 2: List Of Companies And Organizations
