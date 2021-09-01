Global Abrasives, Superabrasives & Abrasive Products Market Report 2021: Organic Growth within Existing Markets, New Application Areas, & Niche Markets

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Abrasives, Superabrasives & Abrasive Products - Global Markets, End-Users, Applications & Competitors: Analysis & Forecasts" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Abrasives report covers the global market for abrasive products by total consumption value, volume, demand trends, end-user markets, applications, competitive environment, and more. Products covered include bonded, coated, non-woven, powder, pastes, grit, grinding media, and abrasive materials. Data and analysis is available for the years 2019 to 2025 with actuals through 2018 and forecasts to 2025.
Summary of Report Contents
The Abrasives Published Research Report is divided into sections according to product type. Each section contains data and analysis based market criteria, such as global demand by country, market/technology overview, end-user industry demand, application, product subtypes, and competitive environment.
Key Topics Covered:
Abrasive & Superabrasive Products Defined
Manufacturing Process
- Abrasives manufacturing Process: Synthetic Fabrication Process, Sol Gel
- Bonded Abrasives by bond: vitrified, resin, metal, other
- Classifying Abrasive Products: Grain size, Application
- Selecting Abrasive Products
- Competitive Products
- Standards
Technological Drivers
- General Machining
- Shifts in Manufacturing Technology
- Abrasive Material Advances Increase Efficiency
- Workpiece Material Changes Affecting Abrasive Markets
- New Technology Developments
Total Industry Analysis
General Market Trends
Shifting International Environment
- Policy Changes Globally
- United States, North & Latin America
- NAFTA Impacts
- Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP)
- Shifting Manufacturing Landscape in Mexico & Latin America
- European Union
- Impacts of Brexit
- Growing Nationalism & Existence of EU
- Asia/Pacific
- Chinese Response to Shifting Trade
- Changing Southeast Asia Manufacturing Landscape
- Rest of World
- Leapfrogs in Infrastructure
- Military & Defense in the Middle East
- Political Climate in Other Countries
Factors Affecting Demand
- Organic Growth within Existing Markets
- New Application Areas
- Niche Markets
Supply Chain Analysis
- Raw Materials
- Ceramics
- Diamond
- Naturally Occurring Elements
Product Market Data and Analysis
- Global Demand ($MM) for Abrasives by Product Type: 2019-2025
- Pricing Trends by Product Type
- Average Annual Growth Rate 2019-2025
Regional Market Data and Analysis
- Global Demand ($MM) for Abrasives by Country: 2019-2025
- Pricing Trends & Analysis by Country
- Regional Consumption Trends
- Developing Nations versus Mature Economies
- Manufacturing Trends by Country
Distribution Channels
- Global Demand ($MM) by Distribution Channel: 2019-2025
- Distributors
- Direct to the End-User
- Value Added Resellers
End-User Industry Analysis
- Total Market by End-User Industry
- Growth Trends and Forecasts by End-User Industry: 2019-2025
- High Growth Markets in a Slow Global Economy
- Application Breakdown
- End-User Criteria for Vendor and Product Selection
Competitive Environment
- Historical Structure of the Industry
- What has changed over the last 20 years?
- Barriers of Market Entry
- Capital Investment
- Supply Chain
- Customer Loyalty
- Global Trade
- Factors of Competition
- Competitor Sales and Market Shares
- Pricing Trends
- Marketing Strategies
- New Market Entrants
- Barriers to Market Entry
- Performance versus Price
- Manufacturing Processes
- End-User Criteria for Product Selection
- Company Strategies
- Competitive Strengths & Weaknesses
- Pricing Trends and Marketing Strategies
Future Outlook
- Competitive Products
- Technological Changes Affecting Demand
Source: Dedalus Consulting