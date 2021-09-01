Global Abrasives, Superabrasives & Abrasive Products Market Report 2021: Organic Growth within Existing Markets, New Application Areas, & Niche Markets

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Abrasives, Superabrasives & Abrasive Products - Global Markets, End-Users, Applications & Competitors: Analysis & Forecasts" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Abrasives report covers the global market for abrasive products by total consumption value, volume, demand trends, end-user markets, applications, competitive environment, and more. Products covered include bonded, coated, non-woven, powder, pastes, grit, grinding media, and abrasive materials. Data and analysis is available for the years 2019 to 2025 with actuals through 2018 and forecasts to 2025.

Summary of Report Contents

The Abrasives Published Research Report is divided into sections according to product type. Each section contains data and analysis based market criteria, such as global demand by country, market/technology overview, end-user industry demand, application, product subtypes, and competitive environment.

Key Topics Covered:

Abrasive & Superabrasive Products Defined

Manufacturing Process

Abrasives manufacturing Process: Synthetic Fabrication Process, Sol Gel

Bonded Abrasives by bond: vitrified, resin, metal, other

Classifying Abrasive Products: Grain size, Application

Selecting Abrasive Products

Competitive Products

Standards

Technological Drivers

General Machining

Shifts in Manufacturing Technology

Abrasive Material Advances Increase Efficiency

Workpiece Material Changes Affecting Abrasive Markets

New Technology Developments

Total Industry Analysis

General Market Trends

Shifting International Environment

Policy Changes Globally

United States, North & Latin America

NAFTA Impacts

Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP)

Shifting Manufacturing Landscape in Mexico & Latin America

European Union

Impacts of Brexit

Growing Nationalism & Existence of EU

Asia/Pacific

Chinese Response to Shifting Trade

Changing Southeast Asia Manufacturing Landscape

Rest of World

Leapfrogs in Infrastructure

Military & Defense in the Middle East

Political Climate in Other Countries

Factors Affecting Demand

Organic Growth within Existing Markets

New Application Areas

Niche Markets

Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Materials

Ceramics

Diamond

Naturally Occurring Elements

Product Market Data and Analysis

Global Demand ($MM) for Abrasives by Product Type: 2019-2025

Pricing Trends by Product Type

Average Annual Growth Rate 2019-2025

Regional Market Data and Analysis

Global Demand ($MM) for Abrasives by Country: 2019-2025

Pricing Trends & Analysis by Country

Regional Consumption Trends

Developing Nations versus Mature Economies

Manufacturing Trends by Country

Distribution Channels

Global Demand ($MM) by Distribution Channel: 2019-2025

Distributors

Direct to the End-User

Value Added Resellers

End-User Industry Analysis

Total Market by End-User Industry

Growth Trends and Forecasts by End-User Industry: 2019-2025

High Growth Markets in a Slow Global Economy

Application Breakdown

End-User Criteria for Vendor and Product Selection

Competitive Environment

Historical Structure of the Industry

What has changed over the last 20 years?

Barriers of Market Entry

Capital Investment

Supply Chain

Customer Loyalty

Global Trade

Factors of Competition

Competitor Sales and Market Shares

Pricing Trends

Marketing Strategies

New Market Entrants

Barriers to Market Entry

Performance versus Price

Manufacturing Processes

End-User Criteria for Product Selection

Company Strategies

Competitive Strengths & Weaknesses

Pricing Trends and Marketing Strategies

Future Outlook

Competitive Products

Technological Changes Affecting Demand

Companies Mentioned

3M

AA Abrasives

Accurate Diamond Tool

Action Superabrasives

Adamas Laboratory

Advanced Abrasives

Alldyne

Alliance Abrasives Catalog

Alloy Carbide

Almatis

AMF International

ARC Abrasives

Awuko

BDMetrics

Beaufort Composite Technologies

Bibielle Abrasive Technologies

C-E Minerals

Camel Grinding Wheels

CARBO Ceramics

Carborundum Universal

Ceramtec

Changxing Diamond Abrasives

China Abrasives Import & Export (CAEC)

China Molybdenum

CoorsTek

DiamondBack Abrasive

Donhad

DRONCO

Dynabrade

Element Six (E6)

Electro Abrasives

Energo

Engis

Ervin

Euro Ceramics

Even Cut Abrasive

Falcon Abrasive

Fansteel

Fibras Para El Aseo

Fives Cinetic

Flexovit

Fox Industries

FROHN

Fujian Duoling Steel Group

Fujimi

GE/Momentive

Georgia Grinding Wheel

Glen Mills

GLIT/GEMTEX

Grinding Media

Gurit

Harbour Group

Henkel

Hitachi Metals

Hoffmann Group

Hunan Real Tech Superabrasive & Tool

Hunan Nonferrous Metals

Iljin

Imerys

JacksonLea

Kaitai

Kennametal

KLINGSPOR

Kyocera

Lapmaster Wolters

Lucintel

Meister Abrasives

Merit Abrasives

MetalTec Steel Abrasive

Micro Abrasives

M.K. Morse

MLP Steel

Moly-Cop

Morgan Abrasives & Industrial Supplies

Moyco

National Abrasives

National Metal

Pacific Abrasive

Peerless Metal

PFERD

Pine Zone Abrasives Industry

Purgex Purging Compounds

Radiac

Roesler Metal Finishing

Saint-Gobain/Norton

Sandvik

SAIT Overseas Technical Trading

Scaw Metals Group

sia Abrasives

Sintobrator

Sodiff

Stellram

Sumitomo

Sunnen

Tan Kong Precision Tech

Toshiba

Universal Superabrasives

Volzhsky Abrasives Works

VSM Coated Abrasives

Vulkan

W Abrasives

Walter Surface Technologies

Warren/Amplex Superabrasives

Washington-Mills/Exolon

Weiler

Wendt

Wheelabrator

Winterthur

Zavod

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6okler



Source: Dedalus Consulting