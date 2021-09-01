The Worldwide Hollow Fiber Filtration Industry is Expected to Reach $597 Million by 2026

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hollow Fiber Filtration Market by Material (Polymer (PES, PVDF), Ceramic), Technique (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration), Application (Harvest & Clarification, Concentration, Diafiltration), End Users (Pharma, Biotech, CRO, CMO) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hollow fiber filtration market is projected to reach USD 597 million by 2026 from USD 303 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

The growth of the global hollow fiber filtration market is driven by factors such as the rising preference for continuous manufacturing, increasing use of single use technologies, and the rising biopharmaceutical industry. In addition, emerging economies, and increased investment cell-based research are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the hollow fiber filtration market.



By material segment, the polymeric segment accounted for the largest share of the Hollow fiber filtration market



Based on material, the hollow fiber filtration market is segmented into polymeric and ceramic filters. The polymeric segment is further sub segmented into polysulfide/polyethersulfone (PS/PES), polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), and other polymeric materials (cellulose & cellulose acetate, mixed cellulose ester, and polypropylene). In 2020, the polymeric segment accounted for the largest market share of the hollow fiber filtration market. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the hydrophilic nature of PES/PS, low protein-binding properties, and its wide range of applications.



By application, the continuous cell perfusion segment accounted for the largest share of the Hollow fiber filtration market



Based on application type, the hollow fiber filtration market is segmented into continuous cell perfusion, harvest and clarification, and concentration and diafiltration. In 2020, continuous cell perfusion accounted for the largest market share due to the advantages of hollow fibers in continuous cell perfusion, such as enabling efficient cell separation (with low shear) and allowing robust large-scale manufacturing.



By technique, the microfiltration segment accounted for the largest market share of the Hollow fiber filtration market



Based on application, the hollow fiber filtration market is segmented into microfiltration and ultrafiltration. In 2020, the microfiltration segment accounted for the largest share of the global hollow fiber filtration market due to the availability of a wide range of pore sizes which have vast applications such as separation of a virus, bacteria, aerosols, and innumerable macromolecules from fluids, without the requirement of autoclaving a procedure.



By end user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers accounted for the largest market share of the Hollow fiber filtration market



Based on end users, the hollow fiber filtration market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, contract research organizations (CROs) & contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), and other end users. In 2020, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers segment accounted for the largest share of the hollow fiber filtration market.



The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for hollow fiber filters in ultrafiltration, diafiltration, and microfiltration processes in biopharmaceutical manufacturing and the growing adoption of continuous manufacturing processes (due to advantages such as improved manufacturing process efficiency and flexibility).



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the Hollow fiber filtration market



The Asia Pacific market is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, primarily due to innovation, a giant talent pool of scientists, low labor, and manufacturing costs. The region has also witnessed mass production because of technology and a rise in continuous manufacturing instead of batch production in the previous era.



Asia Pacific region is also a lucrative market for foreign investors, with key market players having their presence in the region. Over the last decade, CMOs in the Asia Pacific region have impacted the global pharmaceutical manufacturing market. Several small and medium-scale CMOs set up in APAC have obtained US FDA approval for their operations and completed GMP certifications, thus driving the region's hollow fiber filtration market.



North America accounted for the largest share of the Hollow fiber filtration market in 2020



North America accounted for the largest share of the hollow fiber filtration market in 2020. The large share of this region can be attributed to the companies in North America mainly focusing on new products such as perfusion systems, convenience, and cost-efficiency of hollow fiber filters and the rising demand for filtration systems for the biopharmaceuticals industry.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Hollow Fiber Filtration Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Hollow Fiber Filtration, by Application & Country (2020)

4.3 Hollow Fiber Filtration Material for Polymer Material, by Type

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth in the biopharmaceutical industry

5.2.1.2 Increasing preference for continuous manufacturing

5.2.1.3 Increasing usage of single-use technologies

5.2.2 Market Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Emerging economies

5.2.2.2 Increasing investments in cell-based research

5.2.3 Market Challenges

5.2.3.1 Membrane fouling and fiber breakage

5.3 Ranges/ Scenarios

5.4 Impact of Covid-19 On the Hollow Fiber Filtration Market

5.5 Technology Analysis

5.6 Ecosystem Analysis of Hollow Fiber Filtration Market

5.7 Patent Analysis

5.7.1 List of Major Patents

5.8 YC, YCC Shift

5.9 Regulatory Analysis

5.9.1 United States Pharmacopoeia (Usp) Class Vi

5.9.2 Current Good Manufacturing Practice

5.10 Supply Chain Analysis

5.11 Porter's Five forces Analysis

6 Hollow Fiber Filtration Market, by Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polymeric

6.2.1 Ps/Pes

6.2.1.1 High reliability and wide applications of Ps/Pes for biological & pharmaceutical solutions

6.2.2 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (Pvdf)

6.2.2.1 Usage in protein purification and cell separation has ensured a steady demand for Pvdf material membranes

6.2.3 Other Polymeric Materials

6.3 Ceramic

6.3.1 The Bio-Inert Nature of Ceramics Makes them Ideal for Protein Filtration

7 Hollow Fiber Filtration Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Continuous Cell Perfusion

7.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Hollow Fiber Cartridges In Continuous Perfusion Culture To Drive the Market Growth

7.3 Harvest and Clarification

7.3.1 The Increasing Adoption of Hollow Fiber Filtration for Vaccine Development Drives the Growth of This Segment

7.4 Concentration and Diafiltration

7.4.1 Hollow Fiber Diafiltration Devices Can Be Directly Scaled Up From R&D Volumes To Production Efficiently

8 Hollow Fiber Filtration Market, by Technique

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Microfiltration

8.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Microfiltration Techniques In the Clarification and Separation of Cell Debris To Drive the Market Growth

8.3 Ultrafiltration

8.3.1 Ultrafiltration Has Wide Applications In Downstream Processing

9 Hollow Fiber Filtration Market, by End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Manufacturers

9.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Continuous Manufacturing To Drive the Demand for Hollow Fiber Filters by Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Manufacturers

9.3 Contract Research Organizations & Contract Manufacturing Organizations (Cros & Cmos)

9.3.1 Growing Outsourcing of R&D and Manufacturing of Biopharmaceuticals To Cros and Cmos To Support Market Growth

9.4 Other End Users

10 Hollow Fiber Filtration Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Right-To-Win Approach Adopted by Key Market Players

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Stars

11.3.2 Emerging Leaders

11.3.3 Pervasive Players

11.3.4 Participants

11.4 Competitive Benchmarking

11.4.1 Company Product Footprint (18 Companies)

11.5 Growth Strategies Adopted by Major and Emerging Players

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Repligen Corporation

12.2 Danaher

12.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation

12.4 Parker Hannifin Corp

12.5 Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

12.6 Toyobo Co., Ltd.

12.7 Cantel Medical

12.8 Kuraray Co. Ltd.

12.9 Koch Industries, Inc.

12.10 Mann+Hummel Holding GmbH

12.11 Coorstek Inc.

12.12 Alpha Plan GmbH.

12.13 Antylia Scientific

12.14 Meissner Filtration Products, Inc

12.15 MMS Membrane Systems

12.16 Biozeen Pvt. Ltd.

12.17 Biotree

12.18 APAH Technologies

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kxh6ha