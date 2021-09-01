Fumed Silica Market Size & Share 2021 | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2027: Graphical Research

Pune, India, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fumed silica market size is projected to witness significant demand during the forecast period, due to strong focus of economies across the world on improving the performance of the pharmaceutical sector. A positive outlook showcased by the construction sector, especially in developing countries, will drive the demand for fumed silica.

Some of the vital regional trends fostering the fumed silica industry potential are given below:

Hydrophilic fumed silica products gain traction in Europe:

Hydrophilic segment captured over 64% of market in Europe in 2020. The reason for this is that hydrophilic compounds have a wide range of uses across many industries. It is a cost-effective product that can be completely dispersed or soaked in water. It possesses superior insulation properties even during high temperature conditions. Europe fumed silica market size is estimated to be valued at more than $437.4 million by 2027.

Hydrophilic fumed silica is a highly preferred product for items that have a long shelf life and is commonly used in non-polar resin systems as well. It finds high application as a thickening agent for silicone and acts as a glidant in industrial and food powders. Glidants are substances used in mixtures to improve the flowability of the powder.

Access sample pages of the report, “Europe Fumed Silica Market Forecasts 2027” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1755/sample

Use of fumed silica in paints, coatings and inks across Europe:

The paints, coatings & inks segment is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2021-2027. A major reason for this is that the compound creates many additional benefits when added to these products. It prevents pigment settling in paints and coatings and improves their resistance to sagging.

Fumed silica is used to make paints resistant to scratches and enhances their energy dissipation quality. In the case of paints and coatings, hydrophobic fumed silica products are widely used as they prevent the run-off of paints on vertical surfaces like walls.

Use of fumed silica in unsaturated polyester resins in APAC region:

Fumed silica is finding increased application across unsaturated polyester resins to improve their thickening ability. It is used to regulate the viscosity levels of these resins which help in their proper processing. It prevents solid materials like fillers and pigments from settling in the resins, thereby giving them a smooth finish. Unsaturated polyester resins that contain fumed silica are used in gel coats, lamination resins and bonding pastes. These resins are being extensively consumed by different industries like consumer goods, marine, automobiles, and construction, thereby increasing the demand for fumed silica.

Hydrophobic fumed silica uses in Asia Pacific construction sector:

Asia Pacific fumed silica market revenue is expected to go past $1 billion in valuation by 2027. Adhesives and sealants are widely used in many areas of construction like flooring, fixtures, fixing drywalls, and molding. Hydrophobic fumed silica is used as an additive in these sealants and adhesives to enhance the performance and efficiency of these products. Hydrophobic fumed silica helps regulate and increase the viscosity of epoxy adhesives and sealants.

The construction sector in APAC region is witnessing strong progress currently as industrialization and urbanization has increased by many folds. People are migrating in large numbers from villages to cities in search of employment opportunities and to lead a comfortable life. This has spiked the demand for urban and smart infrastructure in the region.

Access sample pages of the report, “Asia Pacific Fumed Silica Market Forecasts 2027” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1772/sample

Use of fumed silica in APAC cosmetics sector:

Fumed silica will be widely used in the production of different cosmetic products in APAC region. The compound is used to bring stability to the water-in-oil emulsion that is a common feature in many beauty and skincare products.

The cosmetics sector in Asia Pacific is growing at a substantial rate as the demand for using high-end beauty products to look younger and more attractive is increasing. Hydrophobic fumed silica has a fair number of uses in the cosmetics sector as it helps increase the SPF levels in sunscreens and can create powders that consist of 95% water content. It is also used in nail enamels to prevent their settling and enhance the pigment distribution.

Unique technologies used for fumed silica production in North America:

North America fumed silica market will be valued at over $525 million by 2027. Several reputed companies in North America are using innovative technologies to produce fumed silica and offer them at affordable rates to the consumers. For instance, Cabot Corporation uses the pyrogenic method to produce fumed silica. This procedure manufactures one of the purest forms of synthetic amorphous silica available in the market. The wide range of manufacturing methods available to produce the highest quality of fumed silica will augment the product supply in the region.

Access sample pages of the report, “North America Fumed Silica Market Forecasts 2027” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1932/sample

Hydrophobic fumed silica products find strong market in North America:

Hydrophobic fumed silica segment in North America market will be valued at more than $178 million by 2027. This type of fumed silica is a chemically treated one and possesses water resistance properties. It has great rheological features and low hygroscopicity. Hydrophobic fumed silica products are used as silicone reinforcements in diverse areas, thereby experiencing great demand among regional manufacturers.

Robust demand for adhesives and sealants in North America:

North America fumed silica market share from adhesives and sealants segment will expand at a steady 4.3% CAGR through 2027. Fumed silica will witness wide application across various adhesives and sealants to prevent them from settling while in storage. They possess anti-sagging properties and increase the viscosity levels of these products, expanding the range of use of adhesives and sealants.

Fumed silica has many beneficial features that are extensively used in various industries across the world. Right from cosmetics to construction, this product is quite useful for manufacturing a wide range of items. While the COVID-19 pandemic had its own share of hurdles for the industry across the world, it is expected to pick up pace in the future with gradual increase in operations of various industries in many regions.

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.