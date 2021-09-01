The Worldwide Welding Materials Industry is Expected to Reach $17.3 Billion by 2025

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Welding Materials Market by Type (Electrodes & Filler Materials, Fluxes & Wires, Gases), Technology (Arc, Resistance, Oxy-Fuel Welding), End-use Industry (Transportation, Building & Construction, Heavy Industries), & Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The welding materials market is projected to grow from USD 13.6 billion in 2020 to USD 17.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The increasing spending on the building & construction market, development of manufacturing sectors, and growing repair & maintenance activities are likely to drive the welding materials market. APAC is the fastest-growing market for welding materials due to growing demand in Japan, China, and India. Increasing residential building constructions, as well as remodelling/reconstruction of existing infrastructures, are expected to drive the welding materials market in the region.

In terms of value, arc welding segment is projected to lead the global welding materials market through 2025.

The arc welding segment is projected to lead the welding materials market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Arc welding has the advantage of high heat concentration during the welding process wherein an electric arc is produced in between the electrode & base materials that melt the metals. The major advantage of arc welding is the concentration of heat applied to a large surface that enables better welding by providing a depth of penetration, which ultimately reduces the welding time. Arc welding is the most preferred welding technology due to its low cost and can be applied to a wide range of metal surfaces.

The fluxes & wires segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment by end-use industry throughout the forecast period.

The fluxes & wires segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment by end-use industry throughout the forecast period. Flux is a chemical agent, which is used to clean a surface or can be used as a purifying agent. The flux material is used to dissolve the oxides by releasing gases that are trapped on the surface. Fluxes also help remove the impurities from the base metal surface that can further provide a good blending between the base metal and the filler material surface.

In terms of value, the Asia Pacific welding materials market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

APAC is the largest producer and consumer of welding materials across the globe, with almost all major manufacturers and end-use companies present in the region. APAC has witnessed tremendous growth in the past few years, driven by the growing population, favorable investment policies, growing economies, and government initiatives directed at promoting electronics and automobile industries in the region. Cheap labor costs, coupled with favorable import-export policies, have made APAC an ideal market for automotive OEMs as well as electronics manufacturers, which, in turn, are expected to drive the regional welding materials demand.

The increasing number of new housing units and huge investments in the infrastructural sector are also fueling the demand for welding materials in this region. According to the World Bank, APAC is the fastest-growing region in terms of both population and economic growth. The region has experienced significant growth in the last decade and accounted for approximately 34% of the global GDP in 2019. According to the Population Reference Bureau, China, India, and other emerging APAC countries had a combined population exceeding 4 billion in 2019, which is projected to become an increasingly important driver for global consumption over the next two decades.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 APAC to Witness the Highest Growth Rate Due to Increasing Construction Activities

4.2 Welding Materials Market, by Region and End-Use Industry, 2019

4.3 Global Welding Materials Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand from End-Use Industries

5.2.1.2 Long-Term Growth in Emerging Markets and Global Energy Infrastructural Investments

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Environmental Impacts of Welding Materials

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth Prospect in Developing Countries

5.2.3.2 New and Advanced Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Shortage of Skilled Labor and High Labor Cost

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain

6.2.1 Prominent Companies

6.2.2 Small & Medium Enterprises

6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

6.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Welding Materials Market

6.5 Insights on Arc Welding and Spot Welding

6.5.1 Arc Welding

6.5.2 Spot Welding

6.5.3 Trends

6.5.3.1 Consumable Trends

6.5.3.2 Automation

6.5.3.3 New Processes

6.5.3.4 Advanced Materials

6.5.3.5 Micro Welding

7 Welding Materials Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Arc Welding

7.2.1 Most Preferred Technology for Welding Process

7.3 Resistance Welding

7.3.1 Generally Used for Welding Thinner Gauge Metals

7.4 Oxy-Fuel Welding

7.4.1 Can be Used to Weld in Places That Do Not Have Access to Electricity

7.5 Others

8 Welding Materials Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Electrodes & Filler Materials

8.2.1 Economical and Can be Used on a Wide Range of Metals

8.3 Fluxes & Wires

8.3.1 Fluxes Shield the Weld from the Atmosphere and Prevent Oxidation

8.4 Gases

8.4.1 Mainly Used to Protect Molten Metals from Contamination and Oxidation

9 Welding Materials Market, by End-Use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Transportation

9.2.1 Key End-Use Industry of Welding Materials

9.3 Building & Construction

9.3.1 Increasing Construction Activities in Emerging Economies to Boost the Market

9.4 Heavy Industries

9.4.1 Welding is Essential for Repairing Ships, Pipelines, and Offshore Oil Platforms

9.5 Others

10 Welding Materials Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 APAC

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Largest Producer and Consumer of Welding Materials

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Growth Supported by Innovations in the Transportation Industry

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 to be the Fastest-Growing Market in APAC by 2025

10.2.4 Indonesia

10.2.4.1 Growing Population to Boost Construction Demand and the Welding Materials Market

10.2.5 Rest of APAC

10.3 North America

10.3.1 US

10.3.1.1 US to Lead the Welding Materials Market in North America by 2025

10.3.2 Canada

10.3.2.1 High Usage of Welding Materials Due to Vast Automobile Industry

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.3.1 to be the Fastest-Growing Market in North America

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 Germany

10.4.1.1 to Dominate the Welding Materials Market in Europe by 2025

10.4.2 UK

10.4.2.1 Growth in the Automotive Industry to Offer Lucrative Opportunities for the Market

10.4.3 France

10.4.3.1 Increasing Foreign Investments in Various End-Use Industries to Drive the Welding Materials Market

10.4.4 Russia

10.4.4.1 Market Growth Supported by the Rise in Public and Private Construction Projects

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.5.1 Market Growth Favored by the Vast Automotive Industry

10.4.6 Netherlands

10.4.6.1 Growth in the Manufacturing Sector Significantly Contributes to the Increase in Demand for Welding Materials

10.4.7 Rest of Europe

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 Saudi Arabia

10.5.1.1 Market Growth Supported by Increasing Government Investments Toward Public Infrastructure-Related Projects

10.5.2 South Africa

10.5.2.1 Growing Automotive Trade to Boost the Market in South Africa

10.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.6 South America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.1.1 Brazil to Dominate the Welding Materials Market in South America

10.6.2 Argentina

10.6.2.1 Government Focus on Encouraging Automotive Industry is An Important Driving Force

10.6.3 Rest of South America

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Scenario

11.2.1 Merger & Acquisition

11.2.2 Expansion & Investment

11.2.3 Joint Venture & Agreement

11.2.4 New Product Development

11.3 Competitive Evaluation Matrix

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Star

11.3.3 Emerging Leaders

11.3.4 Pervasive

11.3.5 Emerging Companies

11.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.5 Business Strategy Excellence

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Air Liquide S.A.

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Financial Assessment

12.1.3 Operational Assessment

12.1.4 Products Offered

12.1.5 Recent Developments

12.1.6 SWOT Analysis

12.1.7 Current Focus and Strategies

12.1.8 Winning Imperatives

12.1.9 Right to Win

12.2 Air Products & Chemicals Inc.

12.2.1 Business Overview

12.2.2 Financial Assessment

12.2.3 Products Offered

12.2.4 Recent Developments

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Current Focus and Strategies

12.2.7 Winning Imperatives

12.2.8 Right to Win

12.3 Colfax Corporation

12.3.1 Business Overview

12.3.2 Financial Assessment

12.3.3 Products Offered

12.3.4 Recent Developments

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Winning Imperatives

12.3.7 Right to Win

12.4 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

12.4.1 Business Overview

12.4.2 Financial Assessment

12.4.3 Products Offered

12.4.4 SWOT Analysis

12.4.5 Current Focus and Strategies

12.4.6 Winning Imperatives

12.4.7 Right to Win

12.5 Linde plc

12.5.1 Business Overview

12.5.2 Financial Assessment

12.5.3 Products Offered

12.5.4 Recent Developments

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Right to Win

12.6 Lincoln Electric Holdings

12.6.1 Business Overview

12.6.2 Financial Assessment

12.6.3 Products Offered

12.6.4 Recent Developments

12.6.5 Right to Win

12.7 Ador Welding Limited

12.7.1 Business Overview

12.7.2 Products Offered

12.7.3 Right to Win

12.8 Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Group Co. Ltd.

12.8.1 Business Overview

12.8.2 Products Offered

12.8.3 Right to Win

12.9 Kobe Steel (Kobelco)

12.9.1 Business Overview

12.9.2 Products Offered

12.9.3 Right to Win

12.10 Other Players

12.10.1 Precision Castparts Corp.

12.10.2 Rolled Alloys

12.10.3 Laiwu Jincai Welding Materials Co. Ltd

12.10.4 Advanced Technologies and Materials Co. Ltd.

12.10.5 Hyundai Welding Co. Ltd.

12.10.6 Zulfi Welding Electrodes Factory Co. Ltd.

12.11 Welding Machine Manufacturers

12.11.1 Denyo Co. Ltd

12.11.2 Acro Automation Systems Inc. (Us)

12.11.3 Panasonic Corporation

12.11.4 Esab

12.11.5 Voestalpine Bohler Welding Gmbh

12.11.6 Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik Gmbh

12.11.7 Daihen Corporation

12.11.8 Banner Welding Inc

12.11.9 Sonics & Materials, Inc.

12.11.10 Amada Weld Tech

12.11.11 Fronius International Gmbh

13 Appendix

