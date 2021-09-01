RFOX Media Partners with Goama to Reach 20 Million Southeast Asians

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southeast Asian based RFOX Media (a subsidiary of RedFOX Labs $RFOX ) has combined forces with, Goama , to address their combined audience of more than 20 million Southeast Asian residents and to go after the largely untapped gaming market in Myanmar.

The deal will see prolific tournament game platform Goama, build and provide a casual game for RFOX Media in order to use play-to-win as an acquisition driver to the new

RFOX Media platform.

RFOX Media acquired MYMEDIA Myanmar, one of the larger media players in Southeast Asia earlier this year, instantly giving it access to over 13 million followers across its popular content sites. RFOX Media is now on a trajectory to create a superhighway of media content that can be monetized through advertising as well as through the creation of NFTs.

Goama is a gaming platform that is built for businesses, combining the best of esports and the best of casual games to create a competitive casual gaming environment, where players compete on casual games, ranked on live leaderboards, to win real-world prizes. It has been so popular since its inception and is made available to millions of users in the leading apps across 24 countries and counting.

The two companies combine to launch a game titled ‘RFOX run’ which will offer competitors a chance to win rare and exclusive NFTs based on their tournament performance and leaderboard positions.

Ben Fairbank, CEO, and Co-founder of RedFOX Labs commented:

"We currently have a gaming division called RFOX Games, but to partner with a non-blockchain gaming platform with such a large daily user base is wonderful exposure in a very different sector for us.

"The Myanmar market is still so young, with a lot of potential, and through this collaboration we will launch tournament games alongside Goama who have over 80K people competing in each gaming tournament.

"We have been planning this for a long time and to finally bring it all together is a wonderful achievement for us and for RFOX Media. We will soon look to partner with Goama across the Philippines and other SEA countries as we follow our aggressive acquisition and growth campaigns across the region."

Wayne Kennedy, CPO and Co-founder of Goama said: “Innovation is at the core of our mission. We are excited to team up with RedFox and bring NFTs as tournament prizes for the first time in Myanmar! This is the first of many innovations we have in plan for our casual eSports platform on leading Superapps throughout Southeast Asia.

“We’re proud to have created RFOX Run, which we know our users are going to love playing and chasing top spot on the leaderboard!"

Wayne further adds: “We look forward to a successful and long partnership with RedFOX and extending the relationship across our entire footprint.”



About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs is a Southeast Asian venture builder that identifies and builds successful business models for the region's emerging markets. It is focused on unlocking the true market value of the Southeast Asian digital economy for high consumer demand services such as e-commerce, e-media, e-travel, and esports/gaming and focuses on adding value to the digital economy through the use of emerging technologies such as blockchain. As a company, its value is tradable through its native token ( $RFOX ). Subscribe here .

About Goama

Goama is a leader in platform gamification, setting the benchmark in digital innovation and user engagement, working with some of the world’s biggest superapps and brands. Its turnkey solution offers a plug and play platform that creates unique gamified experiences that empower its business partners to build engaged communities. Goama has partnerships with the leading apps across 24+ countries to help them drive user engagement, increase monetization opportunities, and acquire new users.



