RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Stockholm, SWEDEN

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-09-01
NameVASAKRONAN AB
IsinSE0010599183
Coupon, spread1.265
Maturity2023-12-20
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-09-01
NameVASAKRONAN AB
IsinXS2049414167
Coupon, spread0.640
Maturity2025-09-02
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln4
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids1
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-09-01
NameSpecialfastigheter
IsinSE0011869916
Coupon, spread0.175
Maturity2025-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-09-01
NameSpecialfastigheter
IsinSE0010600270
Coupon, spread1.125
Maturity2024-11-28
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-09-01
NameWillhem AB
IsinSE0013882966
Coupon, spread0.32
Maturity2024-04-08
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-09-01
NameWillhem AB
IsinSE0012193985
Coupon, spread0.979
Maturity2025-02-22
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln4
Volume bought, SEK mln4
Number of bids1
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield, DM0.59
Lowest accepted yield, DM0.59
Highest yield, DM0.59
Accepted at lowest yield, %100.00


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-09-01
NameEssity AB
IsinXS2355204608
Coupon, spread0.500
Maturity2025-01-17
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-09-01
NameSwedish Match AB
IsinXS1619638528
Coupon, spread1.375
Maturity2022-05-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-09-01
NameSwedish Match AB
IsinXS1782926924
Coupon, spread1.600
Maturity2023-02-27
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-