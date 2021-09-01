RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS
| Source:
Sveriges Riksbank
Stockholm, SWEDEN
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-09-01
|Name
|VASAKRONAN AB
|Isin
|SE0010599183
|Coupon, spread
|1.265
|Maturity
|2023-12-20
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-09-01
|Name
|VASAKRONAN AB
|Isin
|XS2049414167
|Coupon, spread
|0.640
|Maturity
|2025-09-02
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|4
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|1
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-09-01
|Name
|Specialfastigheter
|Isin
|SE0011869916
|Coupon, spread
|0.175
|Maturity
|2025-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-09-01
|Name
|Specialfastigheter
|Isin
|SE0010600270
|Coupon, spread
|1.125
|Maturity
|2024-11-28
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-09-01
|Name
|Willhem AB
|Isin
|SE0013882966
|Coupon, spread
|0.32
|Maturity
|2024-04-08
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-09-01
|Name
|Willhem AB
|Isin
|SE0012193985
|Coupon, spread
|0.979
|Maturity
|2025-02-22
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|4
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|4
|Number of bids
|1
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield, DM
|0.59
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|0.59
|Highest yield, DM
|0.59
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|100.00
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-09-01
|Name
|Essity AB
|Isin
|XS2355204608
|Coupon, spread
|0.500
|Maturity
|2025-01-17
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-09-01
|Name
|Swedish Match AB
|Isin
|XS1619638528
|Coupon, spread
|1.375
|Maturity
|2022-05-30
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-09-01
|Name
|Swedish Match AB
|Isin
|XS1782926924
|Coupon, spread
|1.600
|Maturity
|2023-02-27
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-