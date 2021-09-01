New York, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Secure Access Service Edge Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Offering, Organization Size, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131704/?utm_source=GNW

4% from 2021 to 2026.

• By organization size, the large enterprises segment is expected to hold a larger market



Large enterprises account for a higher market share in terms of revenue in the global SASE market.Large enterprises are reshaping their security policies and architecture to incorporate SASE tools to protect critical assets from various cyber-attacks.



Large enterprises were the early adopters of SASE due to the cost advantage, as they have a huge workforce and associated networking devices, which are susceptible to identity-related risk. SMEs have to focus on their budget constraints; hence, they prefer cloud-based solutions available in the market.



The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on region, the SASE market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The SASE market in APAC is expected to gain traction during the forecast period due to the rise in the adoption of mobile, web, and BYOD applications, as well as government regulations to protect consumer data.



Growth is due to the increase in demand for cloud-based applications and the rise in need for effective security solutions across verticals.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments identified through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted. A breakdown of the profiles of the primary interviewees are as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 35%, Tier 2 - 45%, and Tier 3 - 20%

• By Designation: C-Level - 35%, Director Level - 25%, and Others - 40%

• By Region: North America - 45%, Europe - 20%, APAC - 30%, RoW- 5%



Major players, namely, include Cisco Systems Inc. (US), VMware Inc. (US), Fortinet, Inc (US), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (US), Akamai Technologies, Inc. (US), Zscaler, Inc. (US), Cloudflare, Inc. (US), Cato Networks (Israel), Versa Networks, Inc. (US), Forcepoint (US), Broadcom, Inc. (US), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel), McAfee, LLC (US), Citrix Systems, Inc. (US), Netskope (US), Perimeter 81 Ltd. (Israel), Open Systems (Switzerland), Aryaka Networks, Inc. (US), Proofpoint, Inc. (US), Secucloud Network GmbH (Deutschland), Aruba Networks (US), Juniper Networks, Inc. (US), Verizon Communications, Inc. (US), SonicWall (US), Barracuda Networks, Inc. (US), and Twingate (US).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the SASE market size across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments by offering, organization size, vertical, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall SASE market and its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

