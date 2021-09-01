Insights on the Military Shelters Global Market to 2026 - Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, & Competitive Analysis

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Shelters Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, & Competitive Analysis: 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Military shelter systems are deployed for a multitude of purposes including temporary living, medical support centers, arms and ammunition storage, etc., by the defense authorities for their troops. These shelters are in the form of containers, tents, panels, etc. that are deployed for a certain period.



The defense industry has exhibited significant growth over the past few years with almost every country increasing its military expenses and budgets. The demand for military shelters has also considerably grown in the wake of surging military and humanitarian operations/missions. Currently, the manufacturers of military shelter structures are focused on the development of lightweight, portable, and cost-efficient systems. Over the eons, the major shelter manufacturers have switched to composite shelters aiming at greater durability, cost efficiency, and lightweight, some of the most urged requirements from defense authorities. As a result, it is anticipated that in the forthcoming years, composites would be the primary material used for the development of military shelters.



The overall impact of the Pandemic on the demand for military shelters seemed negligible since a vast majority of the contracts for military shelters are long-term in nature, immensely assisted the industry stakeholders to survive from the pandemic shocks. The publisher's estimates suggest that the market for military shelters is estimated to reach a value of US$ 1,081.2 million in 2026, growing at a healthy CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.



Based on the shelter size, the market is bifurcated into small shelters (length < 6metres) and large shelters (length >6metres). Large shelters are the preferred category in the market and are estimated to maintain their huge lead over small shelters in the years to come. Small shelters are also estimated to grow at a healthy pace over the forecast period.



Similarly, based on the shelter type, the market is also segregated as rigid shelters and non-rigid shelter systems. Non-rigid shelters are soft-wall shelters, made up of fabrics, whereas rigid shelters are hard wall containers or panels. The rigid wall shelters hold a lion's share of the market as they are of a higher cost majorly due to the integration of various rigid materials and expensive mechanisms. All the major countries usually prefer rigid wall shelters for medical facilities and command-and-control posts. Expandable containers are the most preferred rigid shelter type, usually supplied in the length of 20".



Moreover, the military shelters are deployed for serving a wide range of applications including personnel accommodation, command, and control posts, medical facility posts, storage, aircraft hangars, and many more. The study of recent contracts between military shelter manufacturers and defense authorities corroborates that there has been a greater demand for rigid military shelters for the command-and-control post.



On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is supposed to witness the fastest growth in the forthcoming years, primarily propelled by China, India, Japan, and South Korea, the key military spenders of the region. North America currently accounts for the largest share of the market with the USA having an exponentially high annual defense budget and expenses. The region (North America) is estimated to maintain its indubitable lead in the years to come.



Key Players



The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, military shelter manufacturers, distributors, and defense authorities. The key military shelter manufacturers are General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc., Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group, AAR Corp., Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., Anchor Industries, Inc., Weatherhaven Global Resources Ltd., HDT Global, and HTS tentiQ. The formation of long-term contracts and the development of innovative products are some of the key strategies adopted by the major players in order to gain a competitive edge in the market. The prevalent COVID-19 crisis has pushed the leading players to realign their strategies to adapt to the need of the hour.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Military Shelters Market Overview and Segmentation

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Military Shelters Market Segmentation

2.2.1. By Size Type

2.2.2. By Shelter Type

2.2.3. By Product Type

2.2.4. By Installation Type

2.2.5. By Material Type

2.2.6. By Application Type

2.2.7. By Region

2.3. PEST Analysis

2.4. Supply Chain Analysis

2.5. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.6. Market Drivers

2.7. Market Challenges



3. Military Shelters Market - The COVID-19 Impact Assessment

3.1. Military Shelters Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.2. Pre-COVID vs Post-COVID Assessment

3.3. Real GDP Loss vs Military Shelters Market Loss (2020-2021)

3.4. Market Scenario Analysis: Pessimistic, Most Likely, and Optimistic

3.5. Market Segments' Analysis (US$ Million)

3.6. Regional and Country-Level Analysis (US$ Million)



4. Competitive Analysis

4.1. Market Consolidation Level

4.2. Regional Competitive Dynamics

4.3. Market Share Analysis

4.4. Product Portfolio Analysis

4.5. Geographical Presence

4.6. New Product Launches

4.7. Strategic Alliances

4.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Military Shelters Market Trend and Forecast by Size (2015-2026)

5.1. Segment's Analysis

5.2. Small Shelters: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.3. Large Shelters: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



6. Military Shelters Market Trend and Forecast by Shelter Type (2015-2026)

6.1. Segment's Analysis

6.2. Rigid Shelters: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.3. Non-Rigid Shelters: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



7. Military Shelters Market Trend and Forecast by Product Type (2015-2026)

7.1. Segment's Analysis

7.2. Expandable Shelters: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.3. Non-Expandable Shelters: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



8. Military Shelters Market Trend and Forecast by Installation Type (2015-2026)

8.1. Segment's Analysis

8.2. Vehicle-Mounted Shelters: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8.3. Ground-Based Shelters: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



9. Military Shelters Market Trend and Forecast by Material Type (2015-2026)

9.1. Segment's Analysis

9.2. Polyester Shelters: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.3. Composite Shelters: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.4. Steel Shelters: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.5. Other Shelters: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



10. Military Shelters Market Trend and Forecast by Application Type (2015-2026)

10.1. Segment's Analysis

10.2. Medical Facility: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

10.3. Command & Control: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

10.4. Storage: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

10.5. Aircraft Base: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

10.6. Repair & Maintenance: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

10.7. Accommodation: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

10.8. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



11. Military Shelters Market Trend and Forecast by Region (2015-2026)

11.1. Segment's Analysis

11.2. North American Military Shelters Market: Country Analysis

11.2.1. The USA's Military Shelters Market T&F (US$ Million)

11.2.2. Canada's Military Shelters Market T&F (US$ Million)

11.2.3. Mexico's Military Shelters Market T&F (US$ Million)

11.3. European Military Shelters Market: Country Analysis

11.3.1. Germany's Military Shelters Market T&F (US$ Million)

11.3.2. France's Military Shelters Market T&F (US$ Million)

11.3.3. The UK's Military Shelters Market T&F (US$ Million)

11.3.4. Russia's Military Shelters Market T&F (US$ Million)

11.3.5. RoE's Military Shelters Market T&F (US$ Million)

11.4. Asia-Pacific's Military Shelters Market: Country Analysis

11.4.1. China's Military Shelters Market T&F (US$ Million)

11.4.2. Japan's Military Shelters Market T&F (US$ Million)

11.4.3. India's Military Shelters Market T&F (US$ Million)

11.4.4. South Korea's Military Shelters Market T&F (US$ Million)

11.4.5. RoAP's Military Shelters Market T&F (US$ Million)

11.5. The Middle East & Africa's Military Shelters Market: Country Analysis

11.5.1. Israel's Military Shelters Market T&F (US$ Million)

11.5.2. Saudi Arab's Military Shelters Market T&F (US$ Million)

11.5.3. RoMEA's Military Shelters Market T&F (US$ Million)

11.6. Latin America's Military Shelters Market: Country Analysis

11.6.1. Brazil's Military Shelters Market T&F (US$ Million)

11.6.2. Others' Military Shelters Market T&F (US$ Million)



12. Strategic Growth Opportunities

12.1. Insights

12.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis

12.2.1. Market Attractiveness by Size

12.2.2. Market Attractiveness by Shelter Type

12.2.3. Market Attractiveness by Product Type

12.2.4. Market Attractiveness by Installation

12.2.5. Market Attractiveness by Material

12.2.6. Market Attractiveness by Application

12.2.7. Market Attractiveness by Region

12.2.8. Market Attractiveness by Country

12.3. Emerging Trends

12.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

12.5. Key Success Factors (KSFs)



13. Company Profile of Key Players

13.1. AAR Corp.

13.2. Alaska Structures, Inc.

13.3. Anchor Industries, Inc.

13.4. General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

13.5. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc

13.6. HDT Global

13.7. HTS tentiQ

13.8. Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group

13.9. Sprung structure

13.10. Weatherhaven Global Resources Ltd.



