Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 August 2021 £48.15m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 August 2021 £48.15m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 51,369,341

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 August 2021 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 93.74p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 93.56p

Ordinary share price 76.00p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (18.92%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 31/08/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.

Portfolio summary: % of portfolio

1 Volex Plc 17.13%

2 Cash and other net current assets 11.98%

3 Hargreaves Services Plc 11.70%

4 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest) 8.83%

5 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 7.26%

6 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 7.17%

7 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 7.08%

8 Adept Technology Group Plc 6.77%

9 Venture Life Group Plc 4.38%

10 Synectics Plc 4.19%

11 Tactus Holdings Limited 3.39%

12 Duke Royalty Ltd 2.96%

13 DigitalBox plc 2.70%

14 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.26%

Other 4.20%