|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 August 2021
|£48.15m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 August 2021
|£48.15m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|51,369,341
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 August 2021 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|93.74p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|93.56p
|Ordinary share price
|76.00p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(18.92%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 31/08/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
|Portfolio summary:
|% of portfolio
|1
|Volex Plc
|17.13%
|2
|Cash and other net current assets
|11.98%
|3
|Hargreaves Services Plc
|11.70%
|4
|Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)
|8.83%
|5
|Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
|7.26%
|6
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc
|7.17%
|7
|Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
|7.08%
|8
|Adept Technology Group Plc
|6.77%
|9
|Venture Life Group Plc
|4.38%
|10
|Synectics Plc
|4.19%
|11
|Tactus Holdings Limited
|3.39%
|12
|Duke Royalty Ltd
|2.96%
|13
|DigitalBox plc
|2.70%
|14
|Real Good Food Company Plc
|0.26%
|Other
|4.20%
|Total
|100.00%