Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc  
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69  
Net Asset Values  
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:  
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 August 2021£48.15m 
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 August 2021£48.15m 
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):51,369,341 
   
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 August 2021 was:  
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*93.74p 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*93.56p 
   
Ordinary share price 76.00p 
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(18.92%) 
   
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 31/08/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period. 
    
    
Portfolio summary:% of portfolio 
1Volex Plc17.13% 
2Cash and other net current assets11.98% 
3Hargreaves Services Plc 11.70% 
4Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)8.83% 
5Flowtech Fluidpower Plc7.26% 
6Ramsdens Holdings Plc7.17% 
7Fireangel Safety Technology Plc7.08% 
8Adept Technology Group Plc 6.77% 
9Venture Life Group Plc4.38% 
10Synectics Plc4.19% 
11Tactus Holdings Limited3.39% 
12Duke Royalty Ltd2.96% 
13DigitalBox plc2.70% 
14Real Good Food Company Plc0.26% 
 Other4.20% 
 Total100.00% 