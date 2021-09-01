Promises Behavioral Health Comes Together to Create Thoughtful Change this National Recovery Month

Brentwood, Tenn., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promises Behavioral Health, a well-established leader in quality addiction and mental health treatment services, is celebrating National Recovery Month with various private events, collaborated Recovery Collection items, and a series of podcasts with the focused theme, “Together, We Are The Change.” Each year, Promises Behavioral Health and its family of treatment centers work with local recovery communities to bring awareness and honor those working through their substance use disorder.

National Recovery Month is a vital time to honor the experiences of those working through substance use disorders. During September, organizations and recovery advocates highlight and share recovery stories to educate communities around the nation. Promises Behavioral Health has worked with its local communities and partnerships through events, podcasts, and media involvement for the past three years.

Over the years, Promises has created National Recovery Month promotions such as “Together, We Are Stronger” and “Together, We Are Healing.” This year, Promises Behavioral Health continues to raise awareness with the focus of “Together, We Are The Change.” It is the hope of the organization to create deliberate opportunities to spark thoughtful conversation and connections. In this way, Promises can provide the catalyst to make true and lasting changes in its local communities.

This year, Promises Behavioral Health is partnering with organizations such as S.A.F.E., Sober AF Entertainment, a nonprofit that provides sober spaces for fans at concerts and college football tailgates. The organization is also working with Have Heart, an online resource for mental health. Promises and Have Heart have collaborated on a Recovery Collection featuring designs and items specifically for National Recovery Month. 20% of the proceeds will be donated to the SheRecovers Foundation, another close partner with Promises.

Promises and its family of treatment centers are also hosting local “Together, We Are the Change” luncheons across the nation. Promises Behavioral Health and the leadership at each facility have invited city council members, local nonprofits, and recovery leaders to see firsthand what each community is missing and how individual organizations can come together to create solutions to local problems in the substance abuse space. In this way, Promises brings awareness to local recovery resources and develops the changes needed to help communities grow and heal.

Finally, the Promises Rooted Alumni podcast, Recovery Stories, will be hosting a series of podcasts that will focus on stories of hope and healing in the recovery community. Well-known guests will include Jason Wahler, substance abuse recovery advocate and TV personality who stars on MTV's "The Hills: New Beginnings," Braunwyn Windham Burke, a former star on Bravo's “Real Housewives of Orange County,” Sean Brock, a James Beard Award-winning celebrity chef and Duke Rumely, founder of Sober AF Entertainment. These podcasts play a significant role in online engagement and education of the recovery experience.

“My mission is to help create experiences of conversation and connection,” remarked Rob Waggener, CEO of Promises Behavioral Health. “I believe when we intentionally seek deeper connections with others, we bring about true and lasting change. National Recovery Month provides us an opportunity to engage with our communities and hear where can best meet needs and fill gaps in services. ”

Through these opportunities of change, Promises Behavioral Health and its recovery community partners can help create lasting transformations. Please visit the Promises Behavioral Health Recovery Month 2021 page for more on these National Recovery Month events.

About Promises Behavioral Health

Promises Behavioral Health is a family of behavioral health programs with regional brands such as The Right Step, The Ranch and Promises. The company currently operates facilities across Texas, Tennessee, Florida, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. Promises offers comprehensive, innovative treatment for substance abuse, sexual addiction, trauma, eating disorders and other mental health disorders. Through its programs, the company is committed to delivering clinically sophisticated treatment that promotes permanent lifestyle change for the patient and the entire family network. For more information, please visit www.PromisesBehavioralHealth.com.

