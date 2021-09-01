MS Bike Encourages Cyclists Across Canada to Go the Distance for MS

TORONTO, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a summer of MS Bike events across Canada, the MS Society of Canada is bringing participants together in a big way to raise awareness for an important cause.



MS Bike encourages participants to choose their distance and make a difference by building awareness and raising much needed funds for research and services that are fundamental to changing the lives of people living with multiple sclerosis (MS).

While the MS Society was unable to host in-person events this summer, the organization encouraged participants to take part in their communities, with local events and specified bike routes across the country. Riders were able to choose their own route and ride safely in their community and in accordance with local and provincial health authorities.

“As an avid cyclist and long-time participant of MS Bike, this event continues to bring the community together especially during this time,” says Patrycia Rzechowka, who began participating in MS Bike in 2012 when she was diagnosed with MS at the age of 23. “By creating our own challenges and participating in things like the 90km challenge to help bring awareness to the 90,000 Canadians living with MS, we’re able to recreate that feeling of riding together for a shared cause – a world free of MS.”

On September 18, the MS Society will host a virtual live-streamed event – bringing cyclists and the MS community together to rally with tens of thousands of Canadians affected by the disease. The live stream will include participant stories from across the country, highlights from our MS Bike season and the impact of fundraising efforts.

“MS Bike has historically connected local residents to the cause for more than 32 years,” shares Becky Mitts, Vice-President, Community, MS Society of Canada. “It is important to us to celebrate and recognize the extraordinary impact communities across the country have made in the lives of Canadians affected by MS. We hope that MS Bike continues to be an event that allows individuals to make a difference together no matter how they choose to participate this year.”

MS Bike registrants will have access to connect with cyclists across Canada using the MS Bike Strava Club and Facebook Group. Fundraising will continue throughout the summer and on September 18 cyclists from across the country will come together for an online live-stream rally in English featuring members of the MS community in support of the tens of thousands of Canadians affected by MS.

For more information and to register, visit msbike.ca .

About multiple sclerosis and the MS Society of Canada

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis in the world. On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed every day. MS is a chronic autoimmune disease of the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord). It is considered an episodic disability meaning that the severity and duration of illness and disability can vary and are often followed by periods of wellness. It can also be progressive. Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 49 and the unpredictable effects of the disease will last for the rest of their lives. The MS Society provides information, support and advocacy to people affected by MS, and funds research to find the cause and cure for the disease, bringing us closer to a world free of MS. Please visit mssociety.ca or call 1-800-268-7582 for more information, to get involved, or to support Canadians affected by MS by making a donation.



Join the conversation and connect with the MS community online. Find the MS Society on Twitter , Instagram or like our page on Facebook .

