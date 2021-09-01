Ragnarok X: Next Generation Official Launch in Vietnam on September 1, 2021

Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that Ragnarok X: Next Generation, a MMORPG mobile game, has been officially launched in Vietnam on September 1, 2021.



After previously launching this game in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on October 15, 2020, and in Southeast Asia on June 18, 2021, the game exceeded records of Ragnarok M: Eternal Love, a globally successful MMORPG mobile game, and it continues to achieve great results with high ranking in top grossing of Apple App Store and Google Play.

Reactions to the Closed Beta Test started on July 15, 2021 were very positive and more than 300,000 accounts were signed up for the pre-registration.

Ragnarok X: Next Generation is scheduled to be released in Korea in the first half of 2022.





[Ragnarok X: Next Generation Official Pre-Registration Website]

https://ragnarokx.hhgame.vn/pre-register

[Ragnarok X: Next Generation _Facebook Page]

https://www.facebook.com/RagnarokXNextGenerationVN/?brand_redir=105152474876813

[Ragnarok X: Next Generation_Apple App Store]

https://apps.apple.com/app/id1545808948

[Ragnarok X: Next Generation_Google Playstore]

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.play.rosea

