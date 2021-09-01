The CanCoin ($CANNA) launched by Technicorum Holdings, aims to list on KingSwap and PancakeSwap

SINGAPORE, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) –– Technicorum Holdings, one of the world’s best crypto advisory firms, and an IT and service group specializing in Digital Assets as well a successful incubator and creators of the innovative DeFi and NFT project KingSwap, today announced the official launch of The CanCoin token sale.

The CanCoin project has confirmed the successful minting of its token on 22nd August 2021. This marks the start of the 100-days fair launch project roadmap with a whitelist and reverse auction style token exchange model. This will be in conjunction with token farming pools, where users can stake their tokens to get more rewards. The CanCoin token ticker, CANNA is now open to the public. The CanCoin has issued a total token supply of 420,000,000,000 with 210,000,000 tokens in circulation. CANNA token runs natively on the Binance Smart Chain with BEP-20 and BEP-1155 token standards listed on KingSwap and PancakeSwap DEX.

The CanCoin project team has implemented a reverse auction program and farming pools to promote overall project development, sustainability and to achieve our milestones. Presale token holders can now put an option to sell CANNA Tokens at any price.

The CanCoin project promotes financing for numerous initiatives within the legal global cannabis supply chain. This includes CANNA as industry token, financial seed-to-shelf tracking technologies, DNA software storage and tracking technologies, the development of a monitoring app for medical cannabis patients and secured medical ID cards for cannabis patients, financing of new payment gateway solutions for cannabis products as well as the establishment of the cannabis industry standard and currency for global payments and processing.

While the rapid development in the cannabis industry coincided with a wide range of legislative reforms at the local level, there is a lack of harmonized legislation at the national level. The CanCoin project takes the notion that combined historic negative stigma associated with cannabis has resulted in limited coverage from multi-national service providers, such as financial institutions, software providers, monitoring systems, and more.

The CanCoin project was designed for the multibillion-dollar legal cannabis market encompassing sectors such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, FMCG, and industrials. The legislation of legal cannabis is currently spreading at 3x the rate of North America. Over 375 million Europeans have access to medical cannabis and are expected to exponentially grow over the next five years with a projected increase in legal cannabis sales from $30 billion in 2020 to $95 billion by 2025.

Token Address: 0xcBed7180e61f82Aa9bBC1f59aFAA7D57faB588Ac

Symbol: CANNA

Decimals: 18

For more information, please visit www.thecancoin.com.

ABOUT THE CANCOIN

The CanCoin is a legal cannabis token designed to address friction and monetization within the growing legal European cannabis market. Supported by the investment and management teams of Technicorum Holdings and the founders of Enexis AB, as well as Daniel Daboczy, The CanCoin solves key market challenges using blockchain, along with NFT and DeFi elements. The CanCoin streamlines payments and processing, inventory management, patient monitoring, medical cannabis cards, and tracking from seed to shelf. For more information, please visit: https://www.thecancoin.com/.

ABOUT TECHNICORUM GROUP

Technicorum Group comprises of several subsidiaries, some of which are regulated, specializing in various verticals in the Digital Assets space, with a one-stop-shop capability to launch, incubate and bring to the global market any blockchain, digital asset, fintech, NFT, DeFi etc project, and is primarily responsible for the KingSwap project, with references of over 100 ICO’s worked on in the past 4 years through its subsidiaries.

ABOUT KINGSWAP

KingSwap (https://www.kingswap.io/) is a DeFi project based out of Singapore with a **“regulated” token that introduces a liquidity pool platform with possible fiat conversions. KingSwap’s high-yield liquidity platform offers extensive staking rewards and digital collectibles.

**" Regulated" - KingSwap commissioned Gravitas International Associates Pte Ltd, a Singapore Payment Service Act ("PSA") exempt company, to issue the $KING tokens. A legal opinion regarding the token issuance has been submitted to the MAS in accordance with the PSA requirements. Gravitas has already submitted an application to the MAS for full licensing under PSA, and the said application is pending review. KingSwap itself has no license specific to DeFi projects, as there is no specific legislation anywhere in the world at this point in time, and is following the regulatory framework of the PSA in Singapore at the time of writing.

Media Contact:

Company Contact: daniel.daboczy@technicorum.com

Media Contact: ima@jamal@technicorum.com Transform Group, kingswap@transformgroup.com

