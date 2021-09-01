FOBI Announces Wallet Pass Deal with CHL, World’s Largest Development Hockey League, With 9 Million Fan Visits in 2019

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (formerly Loop Insights Inc.) (TSXV: FOBI ) (OTCQB: FOBIF) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement is pleased to announce that Fobi has signed a deal to provide Fobi’s Venue Management and Wallet pass solution to the Canadian Hockey League, the world’s largest development hockey league. The CHL operates the Western Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League across Canada and the United States.

FOBI WALLET PASS SOLUTION TO POWER CHL VENUE MANAGEMENT

The Canadian Hockey League is the world’s largest development hockey league with 52 Canadian and eight American teams participating in the Western Hockey League (WHL), the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). Initially Fobi’s Wallet pass solution will be used for Venue Management to validate CHL and Associated Staff (Coaches, Trainers, Athletes, etc.) credentials, and also to enable Check In and Out of CHL venues throughout Canada and the US, in addition to venue tracing.

CHL Manager of National Events Carla Graansma stated: “We are very excited to roll out Fobi’s solution for Venue Management to ensure the safety of our staff and everyone involved with the CHL. We look forward to introducing this digital platform to our teams and stakeholders. We are extremely excited about the additional ability to do personalized and targeted communications to our stakeholders through the Wallet passes.”

Fobi CEO Rob Anson stated: “Signing this deal with the CHL, the largest development league in the world with 9 million fans watching games in 2019 is another validation of Fobi and our venue management solution including Wallet pass, ticketing and fan engagement. We look forward to helping the CHL implement their venue management solution, improving their ticketing solution, and enabling them to keep their fans updated before, during and after games.”

About the CHL

The Canadian Hockey League is the world’s largest development hockey league with 52 Canadian and eight American teams participating in the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and Western Hockey League. CHL players graduate from high school at a rate higher than the Canadian national average. Last season, more than nine million fans attended CHL games in the regular season, playoffs and at the Memorial Cup Presented by Kia. The CHL supplies more players to the National Hockey League and U SPORTS than any other league.

About Fobi

Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi's unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.



