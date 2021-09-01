General Motors and TELUS Redefine Automotive Connectivity for Canadian Customers

English French

OSHAWA, Ontario and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GM Canada and TELUS are working together to connect GM’s next-generation vehicles to TELUS’ 5G network. This represents the first time GM has selected a domestic communications company to provide connected-vehicle services for Canadian customers.

“Connectivity is already transforming the ownership experience for our drivers, and that trend will accelerate with our next-generation offerings,” said Scott Bell, president and managing director of GM Canada. “As we move to 5G, GM will introduce a range of new convenience and entertainment features as well as new driver-assistance technologies on our journey to zero crashes and zero congestion. Working with TELUS, we can develop and foster much of that innovation right here in Canada.”

“Today’s announcement supports the longstanding relationship our TELUS and GM teams have fostered over the course of nearly 20 years,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “Our expanded agreement builds on our mutual commitment to service excellence, technology innovation and our collective belief in a purpose-driven culture to make the world a better place. TELUS is proud to leverage the skill, customer centricity and passion of our team, in a potent combination with our expansive 5G network, to keep GM’s customers and our fellow citizens safe and connected – now and for years to come. Specifically, I would like to thank Dave Sharma and our TELUS Business Solutions teams for helping to achieve this important milestone for the benefit of Canadians.”

GM and TELUS are collaborating to enable high-performance wireless network capabilities that will meet the unique needs of an all-electric and autonomous vehicle future. Network enhancements will include:

Improved roadway-centric coverage

Faster music and video downloads with higher quality

Faster, more reliable, and secure over-the-air software updates

Faster navigation, mapping, and voice services

The first GM vehicles with built-in connectivity to TELUS’ high-performance 4G-LTE and 5G network are expected to be introduced with the 2025 model year. Additionally, through GM’s fifth generation rollout, current 4G LTE-equipped model year 2019 and newer vehicles will be able to migrate to the new TELUS network. As a result, current Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac owners in Canada will experience faster connectivity speeds and some of the same performance benefits of future 5G-equipped vehicles.

As part of GM’s innovation and growth efforts, these network improvements will be foundational for the future of GM’s growing over-the-air update strategy. With more advanced features, robust software, and faster download speeds, more data is accessible to provide a more convenient customer experience.

When launched, GM will provide access for its strategic partners to leverage TELUS’ 5G network, raising the bar for the interoperability and scale necessary to deliver future mobility services, such as e-commerce, smart city and vehicle-to-electric grid.

This rollout expands GM’s leadership in connected-vehicle services in Canada. GM first introduced connected-vehicle services in Canada with OnStar in 1999. Since then, the company has built the largest retail fleet of connected vehicles in the country. In addition, GM has expanded the portfolio of connected services to include live traffic information, streaming entertainment services, and remote vehicle commands through mobile apps and connected home devices.

General Motors of Canada is headquartered in Oshawa, Ontario and is part of a global company that is committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. In Canada, General Motors markets Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles through our strong Canadian network of dealers, as well as OnStar services. More information can be found at www.gm.ca or by following @GMCanada on Twitter and Instagram.

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $16 billion in annual revenue and 16 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. We leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. In 2020, TELUS was recognized as having the fastest wireless network in the world, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better. TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that delivers next-generation AI and content management solutions for global brands across the technology and games, ecommerce and FinTech, communications and media, healthcare, travel and hospitality sectors. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $820 million and 1.6 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.



For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

Media contacts:

Monte Doran

GM Canada Corporate Communications

monte.doran@gm.com

313-348-2317