New York, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East and Africa PACS and RIS Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product, Component, Deployment, End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103229/?utm_source=GNW

4% 2019 -2027. During recent years, there have been various developments in imaging modalities within healthcare for diagnostic purposes. Radiology has been developed as a recent trend toward computerized management in the health service and has responded to the demand for cost-efficient and rapid communication between radiology departments and their users. Medical imaging is a crucial part of medical care and treatment across the region. Rising awareness regarding the early diagnosis of diseases has led to an increase in the total number of diagnostic test procedures performed. During the pandemic, many companies focused on the solutions of COVID-19 disruption. For instance, IBM Watson Assistant is currently working with more than 25 countries to deliver fast COVID-19 answers to employees, customers, and citizens. In addition, GE healthcare mobile radiography such as Optima XR220amx is helping on the front line against COVID-19. The images help to detect COVID-19’s tell-tale lesions just below the pleura, the membranes that envelop the lungs, and the body wall, the AI adds diagnostic speed.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), with improved health care policy and the guided protocol of medical imaging for COVID-19 diagnosis, there has been a rise in the number of imaging-based procedures. Thus, the growing number of diagnostic imaging procedures performed across the region resulting in the increasing requirement of consumables for tests are likely to drive the growth of the Middle East and Africa PACS and RIS market in the coming years.

The Middle East and Africa PACS and RIS market is segmented into product, component, deployment, and end user.Based on product, the market is segmented into Picture Archive and Communication System (PACS) and Radiology Information System (RIS).



In 2019, the picture archive and communication system (PACS) segment accounted for the largest share of the PACS and RIS market by product.The growth of the market for this segment is attributed to the as the solution offers benefits such as improved viewing and analysis, easy access to images and other reports, efficient data management, and a user-friendly interface.



A growing number of product introductions and approvals are estimated to offer a lucrative opportunity for market growth. Moreover, the market for the picture archive and communication system (PACS) segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has redirected focus on the Middle East’s healthcare sectors toward novel diagnostic imaging systems such as PACS and RIS.Virtual doctors and sanitizing robots have been introduced in the UAE, demand for diagnostic imaging systems has ramped up in Egypt and Morocco, and during the peak of the pandemic, Gulf nations developed field hospitals in anticipation of increased demand for diagnostic imaging systems.



In contrast, the lack of testing capacities continues to be a cause for concern in countries such as Syria, Iraq, and Libya. All the above-mentioned factors are expected to have significant impact on PACS and RIS market.

The overall Middle East and Africa PACS and RIS market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Middle East and Africa PACS and RIS market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Middle East and Africa PACS and RIS market. Agfa-Gevaert Group; INFINITT Healthcare Co., Ltd.; Cerner Corporation; General Electric Company; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation; Siemens AG; and IBM are among a few players operating in the Middle East and Africa PACS and RIS market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103229/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________