The organic wheat derivatives market in Middle East & Africa is expected to grow to US$ 14,496.01 thousand by 2028 from US$ 10,521.82 thousand in 2021

Nowadays, consumers are looking for natural, clean, and simple ingredients with proper labels, which could effectively convey their contents, quality, and intent of the product use. Currently, the consumers are quite concerned about using conventional food products due to their contribution to increasing incidence of health issues. This has encouraged the manufacturers to develop products based on consumer’s expectations. Further, as per an estimate, almost 45% of families in the US are largely dependent upon organic and natural food products. Manufacturers of wheat derivatives are also focusing on developing and marketing organic wheat derivatives owing to the market’s demand. For instance, the consumption of organic wheat derivatives such as wheat-based starch and wheat-based gluten, has been extensively rising in diverse application bases such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, animal and aqua feed, and infant formula. Accordingly, premier players operating in the market, such as Manildra Group, have been involved in manufacturing and supply of certified organic vital wheat gluten, suitable for offering strength and structure in several bakery items, along with acting as binding agent to provide texture in vegan and vegetarian products. Moreover, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG provides organic native wheat starch, organic maltodextrin, organic glucose syrup, organic high maltose syrup, and organic wheat gluten for various purposes such as preparation of bakery and confectionery items, meat and seafood application bases, sports drinks, and infant formula.

South Africa has the highest COVID-19 cases in the Middle East and Africa region, especially in the UAE and Saudi Africa.The UAE was the first country in the Middle East and Africa to report a confirmed case of COVID-19.



The ongoing pandemic has drastically altered the status of the organic wheat derivatives industry and has negatively impacted the growth of the market.The COVID-19 outbreak has distorted operational efficiency and disrupted the value chains due to the sudden closure of national and international boundaries, creating revenue loss and damage.



The disruptive value chain has had a negative impact on raw material supply, which, in turn, is impacting the growth of the organic wheat derivatives market. However, as the economies are planning to revive their operations, the demand for organic wheat derivatives is expected to rise worldwide.

Based on type, the organic wheat derivatives market is segment into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, animal feed, personal care, and others.Animal feed is to be the fastest growing segment of the organic wheat derivatives market based on application in 2020.



Organic wheat derivatives such as wheat bran and wheat starch are mainly used in animal feed applications.Wheat bran is suitable for animal feeding and palatable to most animals.



It is a massive feed that can be utilized to heavy feed and lighten dense mixtures.Also, it can be readily mixed into mashes.



Good organic wheat bran must have a fair coating of flour and be in the form of dry, large, and non-adherent flakes. Feed is one of the significant components to ensure the safety, abundance, and affordability of animal protein. Organic wheat derivatives are primarily used as animal feed additives and combined with a basic feed mix to provide essential nutrition to animals to improve their overall growth. Moreover, organic wheat starch offers a great source of natural carbohydrates for animal feed. Modified wheat starches offer the desired stability in the manufacturing of dry and wet feeds as they are an effective thickening and binding agent. Also, it enhances the product properties in chewing bones and snacks in terms of crunchiness or crispness, and flexibility. In pet food, organic wheat gluten plays a crucial role in preparing simulated meat as canned pet food and even as wet pet food. The fat binding and water absorption properties of organic wheat gluten render it fit for use in pet food products.

The Middle East & Africa organic wheat derivatives market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Middle East & Africa organic wheat derivatives market with respect to all the market segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants typically involved in this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the Middle East & Africa organic wheat derivatives market. Cargill, Incorporated; ETEA S.R.L.; The Archer Daniels Midland Company; AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG;Manildra Group; Ulrick & Short Limited; and Tate & Lyle PLC are among the leading companies in the Middle East & Africa organic wheat derivatives market.

