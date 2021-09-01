New York, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Market (Value, Volume) – Analysis By Product Type (Welded, Seamless), End User, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131779/?utm_source=GNW

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the supply chain of the steel industry and has negatively influenced the manufacturing and logistics activities in the industry. The current COVID-19 pandemic caused a sudden and sharp decline in economic activity and steel consumption globally.



Increasing energy demand, vehicle production and rise in construction activities in emerging economies is expected to boost the demand of stainless-steel pipes and tubes. Meanwhile, the demand is offset by the economic slowdown in developed regions which is anticipated to remain for further few years.



Manufacturers in the stainless-steel pipes market are keen on producing stainless steel welded pipes that are tailored for specific industries. Top players in in the stainless-steel welded pipes market have ramped up their research and development efforts to cater to specialised needs of these end-use industries. These strategies might help catapult them to a highly competitive pedestal in near future.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Stainless-Steel Pipes and Tubes Market by value (USD Million).



• The report analyses the Stainless-Steel Pipes and Tubes Market by volume (Million Tonnes).



• The report presents the analysis of Stainless-Steel Pipes and Tubes market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



• The report analyses the Stainless-Steel Pipes and Tubes Market by Product Type (Welded, Seamless).



• The report analyses the Stainless-Steel Pipes and Tubes Market by End User (Automotive, Industrial & Power, Oil & Gas, Civil Construction, Water & Waste Water, Others).



• The Global Stainless-Steel Pipes and Tubes Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).



• The Global Stainless-Steel Pipes and Tubes Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, South Korea).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Product Type, by End User.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Arcelor Mittal, United States Steel Corporation, Tata Steel Group, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Jindal Saw Ltd., Choo Bee Group., Kobe Steel, Ltd., Northwest Pipe Company, Tubacex Group, Sandvik AB.



Key Target Audience



• Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Vendors



• Steel Manufacturing Companies



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

