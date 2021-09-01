New York, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East and Africa Non-Invasive Cardiac Output Monitoring Device Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Device, Indication, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103227/?utm_source=GNW

7% from 2020 to 2027. The growth of the market is attributed to a few key driving factors such as rise in geriatric population, and development and launch of innovative monitoring devices. However, the high cost of the device hinders the market growth.

In recent years, many minimally invasive or non-invasive devices have been developed to measure cardiac output (CO), which is essential in a medical practice.Cardiac output gives information about tissue perfusion and oxygen delivery as well as can identify patients who are at high risk of mortality or morbidity.



In addition, geriatric populations are susceptible to many chronic diseases.Most of them suffer from multiple diseases such as diabetes, heart diseases, and pulmonary diseases and some of them undergo surgeries.



Non-invasive cardiac output (CO) monitoring is one of the important modern medical practices used while observing critically ill patients. As per the data from World Population Prospects: the 2019 Revision, 1 in 6 people in the world would be aged more than 65 by 2050, i.e., from 1 in 11 in 2019. Thus, the population with age 65 years and above is estimated to rise from 9% in 2019 to 16% by 2050. Thus, increasing geriatric population favours the growth of the Middle East and Africa non-invasive cardiac output monitoring device market. Also, many players operating in the market are focusing on developing and launching new products, as a part of their strategies to expand geographic reach and capacity to cater to many customers. Such developments and launches of new products are likely to emerge as a key market trend in the coming years.

Socio-economic condition in countries in Middle East is widely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.Lockdown and social distancing are hindering access to work, regular income, payments, fairs, schools, and healthcare.



Therefore, countries are undergoing huge losses and are trying to recover from them.However, the higher prevalence of heart disorders in the region supports the growth of the Middle East and Africa non-invasive cardiac output monitoring device market.



Medical tourism is resuming owing to the bio-bubble agreements between different countries. It is expected that until the availability of vaccine in the region, the challenges are expected to continue for the market.

Based on device, the Middle East and Africa non-invasive cardiac output monitoring device market is segmented into patches, wristwatches, and probes & catheters.The probes & catheters segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



However, the wristwatches segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on indication, the Middle East and Africa non-invasive cardiac output monitoring device market is segmented into hypertension, coronary diseases, congenital problems, myocardial ischemia and infarction, heart failure, arrhythmias, and others.The hypertension segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



However, the heart failure segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the Middle East and Africa non-invasive cardiac output monitoring device market is segmented into hospitals, emergency services centers, homecare, and others.The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



However, the emergency services centers segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the Middle East and Africa non-invasive cardiac output monitoring device market are the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Health Authority of Abu Dhabi (HAAD), and Saudi Heart Association (SHA).

